Conyers, GA (May 18, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged six people following a more than 4-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization. On May 8, 2026, the GBI Metro Gang Task Force, GBI Special Operations Unit, Georgia State Patrol, and Conyers Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence in Conyers, Rockdale County, Georgia.

The following people were arrested:

Deshawn Davis, age 29, of Conyers, Georgia, was charged with Trafficking Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Possession of a Dangerous Weapon, Theft by Receiving a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon or First Offender.

Kahlid Mathis, age 26, of Eatonton, Georgia, was charged with Trafficking Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Possession of a Dangerous Weapon, Theft by Receiving a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon or First Offender.

Cale Little, age 32, of Eatonton, Georgia, was charged with Trafficking Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Possession of a Dangerous Weapon, Theft by Receiving a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon or First Offender.

Kentavious Walker, age 29, of Dunwoody, Georgia, was charged with Trafficking Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Possession of a Dangerous Weapon, Theft by Receiving a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon or First Offender.

Ratrez Brown, age 23, of Eatonton, Georgia, was charged with Trafficking Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Possession of a Dangerous Weapon, and Theft by Receiving a Stolen Firearm.

Dakhyah Bradley, age 24, of Dayton, Ohio, was charged with Trafficking Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Possession of a Dangerous Weapon, and Theft by Receiving a Stolen Firearm.

This investigation led to the seizure of approximately 24 pounds of suspected marijuana, 41 grams of suspected Xanax, and six firearms.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and additional charges are possible. If you have information related to drug or gang activity, you are encouraged to contact the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.