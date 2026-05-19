From Washington D.C. to Australia: Italian Excellence Award Charts Next Phase of Worldwide Expansion

Foundation leaders gather at the National Museum of Italian Emigration (MEI) in Genoa to announce the 2026 and 2027 editions of the Italian Excellence Award, celebrating the global impact of Italian talent.

GENOA, ITALY, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Italian Excellence Award returns for its 13th year to tell the extraordinary stories of Italians who are shaping the world through talent, merit, and a distinct sense of style. Far more than a traditional accolade, the Award celebrates global trendsetters who seamlessly blend excellence with sustainability—rendering the world just a little more beautiful through their contributions.Founded in 2014 by economic journalist Massimo Lucidi, the Award has grown into a prestigious global network. Even during the challenges of the pandemic, it doubled its reach with a simultaneous, live-broadcast edition bridging Rome—from the Holy See’s historic San Carlo ai Catinari Palace—and Washington DC, hosted by culinary ambassador Amy Riolo.This year, the official journey begins in Genoa at the National Museum of Italian Emigration, a location deeply rooted in history and emotion."The paradigm of Italian emigration has completely transformed," notes Massimo Lucidi, President of the E-novation Foundation and founder of the Award, ahead of his arrival in Genoa. "While the world has long embraced our food, fashion, and design, the Made in Italy brand has evolved. Today, it thrives in precision mechanics, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and has transcended geographical boundaries to become a philosophy focused on what is made by Italians. Gathering here in Genoa fills us with profound gratitude for the generations who sought their fortune abroad, rebuilding a piece of the homeland and establishing a legacy of success."The grand finale of the 2026 edition confirms its spectacular venue: the historic National Press Club in Washington DC, situated between the Capitol and the White House. Lucidi, a member of the National Press Club—which has championed global press freedom since 1908—will once again welcome international dignitaries to this iconic setting.Nominations for the Award are entirely complimentary and continuous, peaking during the E-novation Foundation’s high-impact social events. Recent distinguished nominees put forward during the General Assembly conferences at the Vatican include Almaviva, a global leader in digital innovation founded and expanded worldwide by its brilliant 86-year-old engineer President, Alberto Tripi. Also nominated are the Medor Foundation and its President, Marco Minniti, a sharp geopolitical analyst leading a model of excellence and sustainability; the National Drone Hub, spearheaded by Sabrina Zuccalà; and premier global automotive industrialist Paolo Scudieri.The horizon of the Award is also expanding to honor the rich heritage of Naples. Looking ahead to 2027, the Foundation is collaborating with Marquis Pierluigi Sanfelice di Bagnoli to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the historic pact between the noble families of Naples and San Gennaro, which birthed the legendary Treasure of San Gennaro. The Sanfelice family stands as the sole remaining signatory lineage, and celebrations are already being orchestrated across the Atlantic."Neapolitans worldwide possess an incredible, vibrant strength," says philanthropist and Vice President of the Foundation, Azzurra Rinaldi, speaking via video link from New York City. "We hope to soon formalize an agreement to bring a delegation from the Neapolitans in the World Association and their television network to the Columbus Day Parade. Alongside our dedicated volunteer organizations promoting the Value of Life, this will beautifully showcase the power of culture through shared stories."In an exciting new development, the Award officially announces its expansion to the Southern Hemisphere. The Foundation is already hard at work alongside the dynamic, young Italian-Australian entrepreneur Paris Chivers to host a major event in Melbourne on March 27, 2027. This event will officially launch the nominations for the 14th edition of the Award, marking a historic chapter for the Italian community in Australia.Ultimately, the Italian Excellence Award is not defined by the physical statuette, but by its consistency, vision, and reputational value. It is an ongoing narrative of Italy's future."You can call it Hope or Beauty, if you prefer," concludes Lucidi. "But in practical terms, it comes down to two essential pillars: Networking and Net-reputation."

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