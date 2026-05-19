Joanne Shaw Taylor Adds Fall 2026 U.S. Dates with Special Guests Bywater Call & Robert Jon & The Wreck

New Southwest and West Coast shows announced, with special guest appearances throughout the tour. Fan presale starts today at 10 AM local

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- British blues-rock artist Joanne Shaw Taylor has announced a new run of Fall 2026 U.S. tour dates, bringing her powerhouse live show back to audiences across the Southwest, Mountain West, Pacific Northwest, and California. The newly announced dates begin October 28th in Albuquerque, NM, and continue through November, with early shows featuring Bywater Call and the final dates with Robert Jon & The Wreck.A special fan pre-sale begins today, May 19th, at 10 am local time using the password JOANNE. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, May 22nd at 10 am local time. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.joanneshawtaylor.com/tour The tour announcement comes on the heels of Joanne’s new studio album announcement, The Trouble With Love , produced by Kevin Shirley and set for release on October 23rd via Journeyman Records. On The Trouble With Love, Joanne dives headfirst into the beautiful chaos of the human heart. Blending blues, rock, and soul-soaked pop, the album explores the many forms love takes in our lives: the reckless kind that sweeps you off your feet, the quiet kind that steadies you, the kind that breaks you open, and the kind that puts you back together.Joanne recently shared the album’s latest single, “ This Is Who I Am ,” a soul-baring reinterpretation of Celeste’s song about acceptance, self-love, and being seen clearly. The single follows a run of releases that have steadily opened the door into the world of The Trouble With Love, including the fiery title track featuring Joe Bonamassa, the collaborative standout “What Good Is My Love?” featuring Orianthi, and the defiant blues-gospel anthem “Hell Or High Water.” Together, the songs point toward one of Joanne’s most emotionally direct and musically expansive albums yet.The newly announced Fall 2026 dates follow a busy stretch of touring for Joanne, including upcoming European festival appearances and a summer U.S. run that includes stops in California, the Northeast, the Midwest, and beyond. Known for her commanding stage presence, fiery guitar work, and emotionally immersive performances, Joanne continues to captivate audiences with a set that blends new material with fan favorites from across her catalog.Over the past year, Robert Jon & The Wreck has toured extensively across the U.S. and Europe, joined Samantha Fish for a high–profile West Coast run, and expanded their reach through festivals, headline dates, and special guest appearances. Known for their road–tested chemistry and commanding live presence, the band has steadily built a reputation as one of the most consistent and compelling live acts in modern American rock.For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.joanneshawtaylor.com/tour 2026 Fall U.S. Tour [NEWLY ANNOUNCED]October 28 - Albuquerque, NM - KiMo Theatre *October 29 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater *October 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre *November 1 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre *November 3 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater *November 5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Phil Long Music Hall *November 7 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater *November 9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room **November 10 - Boise, ID - The Egyptian Theatre **November 13 - Tacoma, WA - Rialto Theater**November 15 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater **November 17 - Grass Valley, CA - The Center for the Arts **November 19 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre Napa **November 21 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre *** with Bywater Call** with Robert Jon & The WreckSpring Europe Tour DatesMay 23 - Peer, BE - Blues Peer FestivalMay 24 - Schöppingen, DE - International Blues Festival SchöppingenMay 25 - Raalte, NL - Ribs & Blues FestivalMay 27 - Hannover, DE - Pavillon HannoverMay 28 - Nuremberg, DE - LöwensaalMay 29 - Eindhoven, NL - BRIDGE Guitar Festival Eindhoven2026 U.S. Tour DatesJune 27 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Fountain Blues & Brews FestivalJuly 8 - Old Saybrook, CT - The KateJuly 9 - Newport, RI - The JPT Film & Event CenterJuly 11 - Honesdale, PA - Wildflower Concert SeriesJuly 12 - Kingston, NY - Assembly - KingstonJuly 22 - Milwaukee, WI - The ArgoJuly 24 - Prairie du Chien, WI - Prairie Dog Blues FestivalJuly 25 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Blues FestivalJuly 26 - Omaha, NE - SlowdownJuly 30 - Minneapolis, MN - The Parkway TheaterJuly 31 - Sioux Falls, SD - Levitt Shell Sioux Falls*August 2 - Bremerton, WA - Kitsap Rock & Blues FestivalAugust 14 - Portland, ME - AuraAugust 15 - Salisbury, MA - Blue Ocean Music HallAugust 16 - Laconia, NH - Colonial TheatreAugust 19 - Lexington, MA - Cary HallAugust 20 - Norfolk, CT - Infinity Music Hall NorfolkAugust 21 - Buffalo, NY - Electric CitySeptember 10 - Paw Paw, MI - Warner VineyardsSeptember 11 - Dayton, OH - Levitt Pavilion Dayton*September 12 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom*FREE SHOWThe Trouble With Love by Joanne Shaw Taylor1. The Trouble With Love feat. Joe Bonamassa2. Hell Or High Water3. This Is Who I Am4. Tired Of Being Right5. Bad Boy6. What Good Is My Love? feat. Orianthi7. The Girl That You Loved Before8. Never Gonna Please ‘Em All9. You And Me (Rachel’s Song)10. Death WishFor more information on Joanne Shaw Taylor, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

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