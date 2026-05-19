Joanne Shaw Taylor Adds Fall 2026 U.S. Dates with Special Guests Bywater Call & Robert Jon & The Wreck
New Southwest and West Coast shows announced, with special guest appearances throughout the tour. Fan presale starts today at 10 AM localNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- British blues-rock artist Joanne Shaw Taylor has announced a new run of Fall 2026 U.S. tour dates, bringing her powerhouse live show back to audiences across the Southwest, Mountain West, Pacific Northwest, and California. The newly announced dates begin October 28th in Albuquerque, NM, and continue through November, with early shows featuring Bywater Call and the final dates with Robert Jon & The Wreck.
A special fan pre-sale begins today, May 19th, at 10 am local time using the password JOANNE. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, May 22nd at 10 am local time. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.joanneshawtaylor.com/tour.
The tour announcement comes on the heels of Joanne’s new studio album announcement, The Trouble With Love, produced by Kevin Shirley and set for release on October 23rd via Journeyman Records. On The Trouble With Love, Joanne dives headfirst into the beautiful chaos of the human heart. Blending blues, rock, and soul-soaked pop, the album explores the many forms love takes in our lives: the reckless kind that sweeps you off your feet, the quiet kind that steadies you, the kind that breaks you open, and the kind that puts you back together.
Joanne recently shared the album’s latest single, “This Is Who I Am,” a soul-baring reinterpretation of Celeste’s song about acceptance, self-love, and being seen clearly. The single follows a run of releases that have steadily opened the door into the world of The Trouble With Love, including the fiery title track featuring Joe Bonamassa, the collaborative standout “What Good Is My Love?” featuring Orianthi, and the defiant blues-gospel anthem “Hell Or High Water.” Together, the songs point toward one of Joanne’s most emotionally direct and musically expansive albums yet.
The newly announced Fall 2026 dates follow a busy stretch of touring for Joanne, including upcoming European festival appearances and a summer U.S. run that includes stops in California, the Northeast, the Midwest, and beyond. Known for her commanding stage presence, fiery guitar work, and emotionally immersive performances, Joanne continues to captivate audiences with a set that blends new material with fan favorites from across her catalog.
Over the past year, Robert Jon & The Wreck has toured extensively across the U.S. and Europe, joined Samantha Fish for a high–profile West Coast run, and expanded their reach through festivals, headline dates, and special guest appearances. Known for their road–tested chemistry and commanding live presence, the band has steadily built a reputation as one of the most consistent and compelling live acts in modern American rock.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.joanneshawtaylor.com/tour.
2026 Fall U.S. Tour [NEWLY ANNOUNCED]
October 28 - Albuquerque, NM - KiMo Theatre *
October 29 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater *
October 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre *
November 1 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre *
November 3 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater *
November 5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Phil Long Music Hall *
November 7 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater *
November 9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room **
November 10 - Boise, ID - The Egyptian Theatre **
November 13 - Tacoma, WA - Rialto Theater**
November 15 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater **
November 17 - Grass Valley, CA - The Center for the Arts **
November 19 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre Napa **
November 21 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre **
* with Bywater Call
** with Robert Jon & The Wreck
Spring Europe Tour Dates
May 23 - Peer, BE - Blues Peer Festival
May 24 - Schöppingen, DE - International Blues Festival Schöppingen
May 25 - Raalte, NL - Ribs & Blues Festival
May 27 - Hannover, DE - Pavillon Hannover
May 28 - Nuremberg, DE - Löwensaal
May 29 - Eindhoven, NL - BRIDGE Guitar Festival Eindhoven
2026 U.S. Tour Dates
June 27 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Fountain Blues & Brews Festival
July 8 - Old Saybrook, CT - The Kate
July 9 - Newport, RI - The JPT Film & Event Center
July 11 - Honesdale, PA - Wildflower Concert Series
July 12 - Kingston, NY - Assembly - Kingston
July 22 - Milwaukee, WI - The Argo
July 24 - Prairie du Chien, WI - Prairie Dog Blues Festival
July 25 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Blues Festival
July 26 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
July 30 - Minneapolis, MN - The Parkway Theater
July 31 - Sioux Falls, SD - Levitt Shell Sioux Falls*
August 2 - Bremerton, WA - Kitsap Rock & Blues Festival
August 14 - Portland, ME - Aura
August 15 - Salisbury, MA - Blue Ocean Music Hall
August 16 - Laconia, NH - Colonial Theatre
August 19 - Lexington, MA - Cary Hall
August 20 - Norfolk, CT - Infinity Music Hall Norfolk
August 21 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City
September 10 - Paw Paw, MI - Warner Vineyards
September 11 - Dayton, OH - Levitt Pavilion Dayton*
September 12 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
*FREE SHOW
The Trouble With Love by Joanne Shaw Taylor
1. The Trouble With Love feat. Joe Bonamassa
2. Hell Or High Water
3. This Is Who I Am
4. Tired Of Being Right
5. Bad Boy
6. What Good Is My Love? feat. Orianthi
7. The Girl That You Loved Before
8. Never Gonna Please ‘Em All
9. You And Me (Rachel’s Song)
10. Death Wish
https://www.joanneshawtaylor.com/
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https://www.youtube.com/user/jstblues55/featured
https://open.spotify.com/artist/3FmTlY1F9dQyRursrsUaU7?si=73JwK-A-TASh7_WrOM1uRg
For more information on Joanne Shaw Taylor, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]
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