AI Made Practical for Small Business Workshop to Help Local Businesses Choose the Right Tools

Charlotte County Economic Development and the Florida Small Business Development Center at Florida Gulf Coast University will host “AI Made Practical for Small Business: The Right Tool for the Right Job,” a workshop designed to help small business owners better understand how artificial intelligence tools can support everyday business needs. The workshop is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Charlotte County Economic Development, 18501 Murdock Circle, Suite 302, Port Charlotte.

Presented by Theresa Ayers, the workshop will focus on practical uses for AI, including content creation, time management, communication, research and marketing. Participants will learn how tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot, Perplexity and Canva can be used for different tasks and how to choose the right tool for the right job.

“Small business owners are hearing about AI everywhere, but many are still trying to understand where it fits into their day-to-day operations,” said Kay Tracy, director of Charlotte County Economic Development. “This workshop is designed to make AI approachable and useful, with real examples businesses can begin applying right away.”

The goal of the workshop is not to encourage businesses to use AI for everything, but to help owners and teams understand how the right tools can save time, improve consistency and free up more time for the work that requires personal attention and expertise.

Advance registration is required. Register here: https://tinyurl.com/5aek2rsx

For information, contact Maria Vastola at 941-764-4942 or maria.vastola@charlottecountyfl.gov.

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