CanAm Enterprises Marks Major Milestone at The Bellwether District as TerraPower Isotopes Breaks Ground in Philadelphia

CanAm joins partners at the groundbreaking of TerraPower Isotopes’ new facility at The Bellwether District. Aerial shot of TerraPower Isotopes Groundbreaking Ceremony.

Groundbreaking ceremony celebrates latest chapter in the transformation of one of the nation’s most ambitious urban redevelopment projects

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CanAm Enterprises, a leading EB-5 investment firm with over 20 years of experience funding transformative development projects across the United States, was proud to participate in the May 6 groundbreaking ceremony for TerraPower Isotopes (TPI) at The Bellwether District in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The ceremony marked the official start of construction on TPI’s 250,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility, which will produce actinium-225, a rare isotope used in targeted alpha therapy for cancer treatment. The $450 million project, announced by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro earlier this year, is expected to create at least 225 new jobs and will increase global actinium-225 production capacity by twenty times when it comes online.

TPI selected The Bellwether District following an extensive national site search that evaluated more than 350 locations across the United States. Philadelphia was chosen for its world-class life sciences ecosystem, proximity to leading research institutions including the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Medicine, and the exceptional infrastructure and vision behind the Bellwether District itself.

A Transformation Years in the Making

The Bellwether District represents the redevelopment of a 1,300-acre former oil refinery in South and Southwest Philadelphia into a state-of-the-art hub for advanced manufacturing, life sciences, and innovation. Led by HRP Group, the project has drawn broad support from city, state, and federal leaders who have recognized its potential to reshape Philadelphia’s economic landscape for decades to come.

The TPI groundbreaking is the latest milestone in a development that has already delivered significant results. DrinkPAK, a national beverage manufacturer, became the site’s first operational tenant in late 2025, occupying a 1.4 million-square-foot facility. The Innovation Campus, where TPI’s facility will be located, is positioned adjacent to University City and is already attracting additional interest from life sciences and technology tenants.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, who attended the ceremony, captured the moment’s significance: “Philadelphia is ready to lead in advanced manufacturing.”

CanAm’s Role in Transformative Development

CanAm Enterprises has been part of The Bellwether District’s story as the project has grown into one of the most closely watched redevelopment sites in the country. CanAm’s participation in the May 6 ceremony reflected the firm’s ongoing commitment to projects that combine economic impact with long-term investment fundamentals.

“The Bellwether District groundbreaking for TerraPower Isotopes is exactly the kind of milestone that reminds us why we do this work,” said Tom Rosenfeld, President and CEO of CanAm Enterprises. “For over 20 years, CanAm has been drawn to EB-5 projects that transform places and create real opportunity, for communities, for cities, and for the investors who back them. What HRP Group has built here, and what TerraPower Isotopes is bringing to Philadelphia, is a testament to what long-term vision and disciplined execution can produce.”

With more than $4 billion in EB-5 capital raised and 75+ projects funded, CanAm has built a track record over more than 30 years in investment-linked immigration of identifying and supporting developments that deliver both community impact and investor confidence.

About CanAm Enterprises

CanAm Enterprises is one of the most experienced investment-linked immigration firms in the United States, with more than 30 years in the industry, over 20 years of EB-5 experience, $4 billion in EB-5 capital raised, and 75+ projects funded across more than 30 states. CanAm operates 11 USCIS-designated regional centers and has served investors from more than 90 countries. For more information, visit www.canamenterprises.com.

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