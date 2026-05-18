HIP Video Promo Presents: Ed Earl premieres new country music video ‘HonkyTonk Degree’ on Music-News.com

Ed Earl's "HonkyTonk Degree" Is the Friday Night Anthem Traditional Country Has Been Waiting For

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neo-traditional country artist and U.S. Navy Reserve Lieutenant Ed Earl has spent the better part of his adulthood balancing military service, family life, and a growing career in country music all at once, with no sign of slowing down anytime soon. As Ryan Labee of Military.com remarked, “It’s not every day you meet a rising country artist who can also assemble a torpedo tube—but then again, Ed Earl isn’t your average Nashville newcomer.” After enlisting in the Navy straight out of high school, the Texas-born artist kept writing songs and playing shows throughout his military career, eventually studying music in Santa Fe while continuing to serve.

Now based in Tennessee, Earl’s classic, animated style draws heavily from the dance hall culture, working-class perspective, and classic country music he grew up with, his humor and heart draw comparisons to major influences like Brooks & Dunn, Alan Jackson, and George Strait. Where much of contemporary country has drifted toward arena rock or polished pop in recent years, Earl stands as a much-needed beacon of unabashed traditionalism, letting the allure of the pedal steel, whining fiddle, and “twang” of 80s and 90s country speak for itself. “I’ve always felt called to write, sing, and play country music,” Earl says. “That’s one of the only things I’ve ever known for sure.”

Take Earl’s real-life experience, sprinkle in a hearty dose of traditional country storytelling, and an irresistible anthem like “HonkyTonk Degree” is born—a playful but heartfelt homage to down-south tradition and all the lessons learned outside the classroom. Written with Alex Dooley and produced by Dean Scallan, the clever track comes to life at 5 pm on a Friday, when working people across the South jumpstart their weekend with cold beer, neon lights, and loud country music. “People go out to let loose and have fun,” Earl says. “That’s always been a thing in Texas, and honestly, Navy people do the same thing.” Swinging with a Southwestern swagger that feels lifted straight from 90s country music radio, the elastic fiddle and driving rhythm are soaked in a raw, road-worn authenticity that could only come from a genuine expert in 'barstool chemistry,' built for two-stepping, singing along, and kicking off the weekend right. Released during Veterans Day week, the song continues to gain traction at country radio, landing on more than 40 stations nationwide and charting on Europe’s Hotdisc and New Music Weekly country charts.

The music video for "HonkyTonk Degree" leans fully into the delightfully rowdy, boot-scuffing atmosphere of the modern-day home of honky tonk. All this self-proclaimed Professor of Party needs is a friend, a camera, a couple of nice hats, and a guitar, and that is exactly how the video unfolds. Taking to his favorite neon-soaked spots, Earl moves between AJ's Good Time Bar and Legends Corner, hanging out with the real-life patrons who inspired the song in the first place: friends staying out until closing time, dancing, laughing, and stealing a night away from the responsibilities waiting back home. If he looks like he's having a blast, it's because he is most at home among the lively chatter and clinking bottles, and that’s never going to change. As grounded and humble as ever, with additional singles “Away From Ya” and “Whiskey Truck” already out this year, several more on the way, and his first headline show planned for September, Earl is setting his sights beyond Broadway—toward national stages and, one day, the Grand Ole Opry.

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