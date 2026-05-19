Former SAP VP Launches AI Platform Designed to Cut Executive Interview Prep From 400 Hours to 80

Crush Interviews OG Card

Crush Interviews removes the research and preparation overhead behind senior-level interview loops while preserving the human work executives must do themselves

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crush Interviews , a product of Centractive LLC , today launched an AI-powered interview preparation platform built for technology leaders from Manager through C-suite level.The company is taking a different position than most AI interview tools.Crush Interviews argues that executive interview preparation is not inherently a 200-to-400-hour process. Most of that time is spent on unsystematic overhead: researching companies, rebuilding career stories, finding mock-interview partners, and tailoring answers repeatedly for each role.The company believes AI should compress that overhead dramatically, while leaving the real work of refining and rehearsing answers to the candidate.The launch comes as AI-driven restructuring and hiring slowdowns have pushed experienced technology leaders back into highly competitive interview environments many have not faced in years. Most are strong leaders who know how to lead organizations but are out of practice with the highly structured performance expectations of modern executive interview loops.Existing solutions typically force senior candidates into one of two options: expensive executive coaching engagements that can cost hundreds of dollars per hour, or mass-market interview tools designed primarily for early-career applicants.Crush Interviews argues that neither reflects how senior hiring actually works.Founder Vivek Ranjan developed the original methodology after failing an Amazon Director interview loop in 2022 despite deep operational experience. An interviewer later told him privately that his answers lacked specificity and measurable business impact.Preparing for a later Google interview process, Ranjan changed his approach entirely. He created a structured bank of more than 100 career stories, organized them into repeatable answer frameworks, assembled a peer mock-interview network, and spent nearly two months preparing while working full time.He passed every round before the role was ultimately closed during Google's 2023 restructuring."The breakthrough wasn't a shortcut. It was a well-structured system," said Vivek Ranjan, founder and CEO of Crush Interviews. "Most executive candidates are wasting enormous amounts of time on preparation overhead instead of improving the actual quality of their answers. AI should eliminate the overhead. It should not replace the work required to perform well in the room."Ranjan brings more than 25 years of engineering leadership experience, most recently serving as Vice President of Engineering for Applied AI at SAP. After his time at SAP ended in January 2026, he turned the system he had built for his own interviews into a product.The platform packages the preparation system Ranjan originally built by hand into a unified workflow for senior candidates.Crush Interviews analyzes a résumé against a target role, identifies gaps that commonly lead to level mismatches, captures structured career stories through a voice-guided session, researches target companies and interviewers, and helps candidates align answers to company culture and answer frameworks. The platform also provides AI-guided mock interview practice with instant feedback.The platform is designed to preserve and reuse preparation work across future opportunities, allowing candidates to adapt existing story banks and interview frameworks instead of restarting from zero for every role.Crush Interviews is available immediately at crushinterviews.com for $99 per month, with a 14-day free trial that does not require a credit card.About Crush InterviewsCrush Interviews is an AI-powered interview preparation platform for technology leaders from Manager through C-suite level. The platform combines résumé tailoring, structured career-story capture, company and interviewer research, framework- and culture-aware answer preparation, and guided interview practice into a reusable preparation workflow for senior candidates. A product of Centractive LLC, Crush Interviews was founded by Vivek Ranjan, former Vice President of Engineering for Applied AI at SAP, and is based in San Francisco, California. Crush Interviews does not use customer data to train AI models.

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