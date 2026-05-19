Sentebale appoints new Trustees and begins work on 2027 to 2030 strategy in its 20th anniversary year

Local Thaba Bosiu Children and Facilitators attend Sentebale Movie Day at the Mamohato Children's Centre in February 2026

Over 400 applications worldwide, including from leaders in business, philanthropy and development; over 35,000 children and young people reached in Q1 2026

We are excited to welcome Wellington and Alden who bring unique expertise and networks that will strengthen our 2027-2030 strategy and support our team and communities to live up to our promise.” — Dr Sophie Chandauka MBE

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sentebale, the African charity supporting vulnerable children and young people across Lesotho and Botswana, is marking its 20th anniversary year with two new Trustee appointments, continued programme delivery, and the start of work on its 2027-2030 strategy.In the first quarter of 2026, Sentebale reached more than 35,000 children and young people across Lesotho and Botswana, building on over 78,000 directly served in 2025. The Charity’s programmes span health, wealth creation and climate resilience, delivered with governments and partners including UNAIDS, UNICEF, the Global Fund, EGPAF and PEPFAR.Recent agreements include expanded delivery with UNAIDS to scale Sentebale’s Youth Hubs programme in the Mokhotlong district of Lesotho, and a service agreement with the Government of Lesotho and IFAD supporting the Regeneration of Landscapes and Livelihoods programme. Institutional funding support has continued through the Charity’s transformation phase, with new programme awards extending delivery into 2026 and 2027.Sentebale operates a lean London-based enabling function, with leadership roles based in Southern Africa to support locally led decision-making and programme delivery. In Botswana, where Sentebale has operated since 2016, the operating model is being recalibrated for long-term sustainability while continuity of services is maintained through existing partnerships.The Charity has begun developing its 2027-2030 strategy, focused on deepening impact across health, wealth creation and climate resilience.Following an international recruitment process attracting more than 400 applications for two voluntary Trustee positions, Mr Wellington Chimwaradze and Ms Alden Nouga-Ngog have been appointed to the International Board of Trustees Mr Chimwaradze has held senior legal and governance roles at Econet Wireless, Barclays, Unilever and AB InBev, leading complex cross-border transactions and governance initiatives across Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.Ms Nouga-Ngog is a senior philanthropy and strategic partnerships executive with more than 25 years of international development experience, having raised over US$600 million for global health and humanitarian programmes across Africa.They join Dr Sophie Chandauka MBE (Chair), Dr Bhakti Hansoti and Mr Iain Rawlinson. Looking ahead, the establishment of local Boards in Lesotho and Botswana, sitting alongside the International Board of Trustees, is the Charity’s next governance priority.Ms Carmel Gaillard, Global Executive Director, said:“In the first quarter of 2026, we reached more than 35,000 children and young people across Lesotho and Botswana while maintaining strong standards of safeguarding, compliance and programme delivery. Wellington and Alden join us at an important moment as we shape our strategy to 2030 across health, wealth creation and climate resilience.”Mr Wellington Chimwaradze said:“Sentebale’s commitment to locally anchored leadership, strong governance and long-term impact deeply resonates with me. I look forward to supporting the organisation’s next phase of growth alongside the Board, executive team and communities it serves across Southern Africa.”Ms Alden Nouga-Ngog said:“Sentebale’s integrated approach across health, wealth creation and climate resilience is both timely and important. I am excited to support the team in strengthening partnerships, sustainability and long-term impact for children and young people across Lesotho and Botswana.”Dr Sophie Chandauka MBE, Chair of the Board of Trustees, said:“Sentebale’s 20th anniversary year is an opportunity to look ahead to the next chapter of impact for children and young people across Southern Africa. We are excited to welcome Wellington and Alden who bring unique expertise and networks that will strengthen our 2027-2030 strategy and support our team and communities to live up to our promise. I am grateful to Iain, Bhakti and Carmel for their focus and commitment during this transformation phase, and to our team, communities, partners, funders and supporters for continuing to invest in this mission with us.”ENDSNotes to EditorsSentebale works with children and young people aged 0–24 in Lesotho and Botswana to create sustainable solutions across three impact areas: health, wealth creation and climate resilience.The name Sentebale means “forget-me-not” in the Sesotho language.

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