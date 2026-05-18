MedicoCX Announces Exclusive Strategic Partnership with US ENT Partners to Expand Provider Solutions and Member Benefits

Collaboration Strengthens Access to Advanced Analytics, Patient Support Infrastructure, and Practice Optimization Resources Across the US ENT Network

We are thrilled to bring MedicoCX’s operational expertise in biologics to our member practices, further expanding the treatment options for their patients.” — Keith Matheny, MD, FARS

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MedicoCX, a rapidly expanding physician integrated network and healthcare solutions organization that focuses on specialty provider enablement, analytics, patient support services, and medically integrated dispensing (MID) development, today announced an exclusive strategic partnership with US ENT Partners, the nation’s premier physician-led ENT and specialty care organization.

Through this partnership, MedicoCX will provide enhanced operational, clinical, and economic support solutions to participating providers and practices across the US ENT platform. The collaboration is designed to help physicians navigate the growing complexity of specialty care delivery while improving patient access, operational efficiency, and specialty medication management capabilities.

As part of the agreement, US ENT-affiliated practices will gain access to MedicoCX’s expanding suite of specialty-focused solutions, including:

-Advanced provider and patient analytics

-Specialty medication workflow optimization

-Prior authorization and patient support services

-Medically Integrated Dispensing (MID) enablement support

-Manufacturer partnership and collaboration opportunities

-Clinical and operational benchmarking insights

-Network-wide education and practice support initiatives

“This partnership represents an important milestone for MedicoCX as we continue expanding our specialty network footprint across the United States,” said Elizabeth Johnson, CEO, at MedicoCX. “US ENT is widely recognized for its physician leadership, clinical excellence, and commitment to innovation. Together, we believe we can create meaningful value for providers, improve patient outcomes, and strengthen specialty care delivery across our combined networks.”

US ENT Partners supports a rapidly growing network of leading ENT and specialty practices nationwide, with a focus on empowering physicians through operational scale, strategic resources, and patient-centered innovation.

The collaboration will initially focus on Biologics optimization, while also creating future opportunities in specialty pharmacy integration, real-world data initiatives, provider engagement programs, and expanded care delivery capabilities.

“We are thrilled to bring MedicoCX’s operational expertise in biologics to our member practices, further expanding the treatment options for their patients,” said Dr. Keith Matheny, CEO of US ENT.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The announcement further reinforces MedicoCX’s continued expansion across allergy, immunology, pulmonary, ENT, and other specialty healthcare segments, where the organization now supports thousands of providers nationwide through technology-enabled solutions and strategic partnerships.

About MedicoCX

MedicoCX is a specialty healthcare solutions organization focused on improving provider performance, patient access, analytics, and medically integrated dispensing capabilities across specialty physician networks nationwide. MedicoCX partners with healthcare organizations to deliver scalable solutions that enhance operational efficiency, provider engagement, and patient outcomes. Through rapid organic growth, MedicoCX now operates in all 50 U.S. States, with over 3,000 Physician partners.

About US ENT Partners

US ENT Partners is a leading physician-centered purchasing organization supporting premier ENT, allergy, and related specialty practices across the United States. The organization is committed to advancing physician success through innovation, operational excellence, and patient-centered care solutions.



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