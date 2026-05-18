Anna Caballero for State Treasurer Continues Young Voter Outreach with Social Media Video Series

The Series Follows California’s Young Democrats Endorsement of Senator Caballero, who Spent Decades Mentoring Youth in Government

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- State Senator and candidate for State Treasurer Anna Caballero is continuing her partnership with young Californians through an expanding social media campaign. Videos on Caballero’s TikTok and Instagram accounts are gaining new traction as young voters are paying more attention to the Treasurer’s race.Senator Caballero is the only candidate endorsed by the California Young Democrats, Contra Costa Young Democrats, Madera Young Democrats, and San Fernando Valley Young Democrats. As part of her ongoing commitment to opening doors for young voters, Caballero’s social media accounts meet them where they are to maximize engagement.For more than a decade in the Legislature, Caballero has invested in the next generation of California leaders through her Young Legislators Program, giving high school students hands-on experience with government, mock hearings, bill debates, and the legislative process. Many students from the Central Valley have gone on to careers in public service at every level of government, including the White House.Caballero has also brought young people directly into policymaking, working alongside students on issues like vaping prevention, broadband access, foster youth support, and legislation helping military families. She has worked to open doors and expand opportunities for Valley students who too often don’t see themselves represented in government.Born into a family of copper miners, Caballero learned from a young age the value of hard work and making every dollar count. Over 30 years in public service, Caballero has consistently fought to give everyday Californians a seat at the table and deliver solutions that improve the lives of working families across the state.Caballero brings more than three decades of public service to her campaign for California State Treasurer, having served as Mayor of Salinas, Cabinet Member for Governor Jerry Brown, State Assemblymember, and State Senator.Caballero was the first woman elected Mayor of Salinas and the first Latina to represent her State Assembly and Senate Districts. If elected, she would continue to make history as the first Latina elected to statewide office in California.Caballero’s campaign is endorsed by leaders across California who believe in experience, integrity, and results, including Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón, the California Latino Legislative Caucus, Latinas Lead California, California Conference of Carpenters, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, California State Association of Electrical Workers, Plumbers, Pipefitters, Pipeliners and HVACR Technicians UA Local 246, the California Democratic Legislative Women’s Caucus, and a broad coalition of Congressional, legislative, and local leaders from all over the state, as well as Democratic clubs and labor organizations.###

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