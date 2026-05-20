iRemedy Releases AI-Powered Foreign Dependency Assessment of America’s Essential Medicines

Analysis of all 84 ASPR-designated essential medicines finds 89% show significant Chinese supply chain dependency across four layers of origin verification

The policy conversation has focused on whether we are dependent on China for critical medicines. This assessment answers that question with data, medicine by medicine.” — Tony Paquin, CEO, iRemedy Healthcare

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iRemedy Healthcare Companies, Inc. today released the Foreign Dependency Assessment, an AI-powered analysis of all 84 medicines on the federal ASPR Essential Medicines List. Produced by TheTradeSpy.ai, iRemedy’s autonomous supply chain intelligence platform, the assessment traces each medicine through four progressive layers of manufacturing dependency. The central finding: 75 of 84 medicines, 89.3% of the list, show significant dependency on China at one or more supply chain tiers.The release comes as U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain security has drawn increased legislative and regulatory attention. The BIOSECURE Act passed the Senate in December. The FDA continues to track active shortages of essential medicines. The Foreign Dependency Assessment provides the first medicine-by-medicine mapping of Chinese supply chain exposure across the full ASPR essential medicines list.The full report is publicly available at https://iremedy.com/essential-medicines Key FindingsThe assessment documents a pattern in which country-of-origin labels on essential medicines frequently do not reflect the ultimate source of active pharmaceutical ingredients or key starting materials. Norway, Portugal, Morocco, Mexico, and India appear repeatedly as U.S. suppliers of essential medicines but function primarily as last-step processors of material originating elsewhere in the supply chain.The analysis further identifies that 31 of the 84 essential medicines have at least one U.S.-marketed product whose labeler is linked to a Chinese state-affiliated manufacturer, including instances where parent-company ownership structures are not reflected in standard procurement databases. In the case of heparin, a critical anticoagulant used in surgical care and dialysis, the assessment identifies a specific parent-company ownership linkage that iRemedy has characterized as an actionable data-quality finding for federal procurement authorities.“What this data shows is fraud, plain and simple,” said Tony Paquin , Founder and CEO of iRemedy Healthcare Companies. “The American people are being told their medicines come from trusted, diversified sources. They don’t. When you follow the chemistry back to its origin, not the label, but the actual raw material, you find China at the base of nearly every chain, with ownership structures deliberately designed to keep that fact hidden. Patients, hospitals, and the U.S. government are paying for transparency they are not receiving.”About the MethodologyThe assessment was produced by TheTradeSpy.ai, which deploys 31 specialized AI agents across more than 129,000 National Drug Codes. The platform synthesizes bills of lading, UN Comtrade data, FDA regulatory filings, and corporate ownership records, tracing each medicine through four measurement layers: direct U.S. import flows, supplier-country import flows, key starting material precursor flows, and peer-reviewed literature attribution. Risk is scored using a deterministic 63-factor model producing a Made-in-America confidence score at the NDC level. All percentages are reported as conservative lower-bound estimates by physical weight. Every determination carries its source, its timestamp, and its confidence tier.Summary Statistics• 89.3% of ASPR essential medicines (75 of 84) show significant Chinese dependency at one or more supply chain tiers.• 36.9% (31 of 84) have at least one U.S.-marketed product linked to a Chinese state-affiliated manufacturer.• 85%+ of the nucleus compounds for the beta-lactam antibiotic family, including amoxicillin and ceftriaxone, are attributed to Chinese origin, a dependency not reflected in finished-product country-of-origin labeling.• 9 of 84 medicines were found to be structurally independent of Chinese supply chain dependency.“The policy conversation has focused on whether we are dependent on China for critical medicines,” Paquin added. “This assessment answers that question with data, medicine by medicine. We built TheTradeSpy.ai specifically to make the true origin of America’s medicine supply visible, measurable, and actionable. Every government procurement officer needs the tools to see it.”About iRemedy Healthcare CompaniesiRemedy Healthcare Companies, Inc., based in Stuart, Florida, is a healthcare distributor and supply chain intelligence company focused on Made in America medicines and medical supplies. Over fifteen years, iRemedy has supplied more than 1.1 billion units of medical product to the Department of Defense, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and U.S. healthcare systems, protected by a portfolio of 10 issued U.S. patents on AI-driven supply chain automation. Learn more at iremedy.com.About TheTradeSpy.aiTheTradeSpy.ai is iRemedy’s autonomous supply chain intelligence platform, tracking more than 129,000 National Drug Codes via 31 AI agents and a deterministic 63-factor scoring model. The platform is available to federal agencies, healthcare systems, and qualified strategic partners. Learn more and request a briefing at TheTradeSpy.ai.

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