The Insurance Outlaw Expands Their Service in Houston

Visit the firm's new office in Northern Houston.

Houston residents can find Lowe Law’s newest office at 16770 Imperial Valley Dr., Suite 216, Houston, Texas 77060. This new office makes it easier than ever for us to serve clients in need.” — Lowe Law

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lowe Law proudly makes its personal injury and criminal defense services available to clients throughout Texas. Now, Houston-based clients will have even more opportunities to connect with experienced attorneys.Houston residents can find Lowe Law’s newest office at 16770 Imperial Valley Dr., Suite 216, Houston, Texas 77060. This new office takes them to the north side of the city and makes it easier than ever for the team to serve clients in need.This expansion of Lowe Law’s services represents the firm’s commitment to continued growth throughout Texas. The team wants to make it as easy as possible for clients to access them and benefit from representation that puts them first. This new office will allow them to better offer their suite of services to clients across a broader spectrum.Clients interested in working with the team can book a free personal injury case consultation at either of their Houston offices without putting any money down toward their services. The personal injury lawyers in Houston work on a contingency fee basis, ensuring that there aren’t any financial obstacles standing between clients and the allies who can help them fight for financial compensation.Scheduling a personal injury or criminal defense case consultation with their team does not lock a client into legal action or a contract with the office. They offer case consultations so they can get to know them better and decide whether or not they want their experienced team to work on their case.Anyone interested in learning more about what Lowe Law can do for them can go and visit the firm at its new North Houston location . They can find them at 16770 Imperial Valley Dr., Suite 216, Houston, Texas 77060.About Lowe LawThe personal injury lawyers with Lowe Law have secured millions of dollars on behalf of injured clients since the firm opened its doors in 2016. Attorney D’Angelo M. Lowe has spearheaded those efforts, bringing a fighter’s spirit to each client’s battle for a second chance.Lowe Law takes pride in making legal support available to everyone in need, from victims of personal injury accidents to people wrongfully accused of criminal misconduct. That unrelenting support makes Lowe Law and its team of legal advocates stand out throughout Houston.Clients interested in working with the firm that’s “Changing the World, One Client at a Time” can contact Lowe Law today to set up a case consultation.

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