Spa Logic Aesthetics DC – Med Spa & Wellness Introduces the Matrix® Platform: A Revolutionary Approach to Skin Health

Adding the Matrix allows us to offer clinically proven skin resurfacing alongside our existing aesthetic services, giving our clients more options in one trusted destination.” — Kathy Phuong Luu, Founder, Author, Visionary of Spa Logic

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Located in the heart of Dupont Circle in Washington, DC, Spa Logic Aesthetics celebrated 14 years in business on May 1, 2026. The milestone also marks a new chapter for founder Kathy Phuong Luu - on March 18, 2026, Spa Logic DC officially rebranded as Spa Logic Aesthetics DC , Where MedSpa Meets Wellness.Spa Logic Aesthetics DC is also proud to announce the addition of the Candela Matrix® platform to its comprehensive suite of aesthetic services. This groundbreaking system is redefining the future of non-surgical skin renewal with science-backed technology designed to meet the evolving skin needs of patients across all ages and skin tones.More than just RF microneedling , the Matrixsystem is a complete skin renewal platform that redefines the approach to non-surgical aesthetic care. This all-in-one system is built to deliver personalized treatments across multiple skin layers, targeting tone, texture, and laxity. Its advanced, real-time impedance monitoring ensures each pulse is perfectly calibrated for consistent results. By stimulating natural collagen production and adapting to each patient's unique skin concerns, Matrixempowers Spa Logic Aesthetics DC to achieve visible, natural-looking outcomes with greater confidence in every treatment.Using three complementary technologies, the Matrixplatform allows Spa Logic Aesthetics DC to treat diverse skin concerns across all skin layers with one treatment name, The Matrix Treatment:- RF Microneedling: Stimulates collagen with precision at up to three depths in one insertion for wrinkle reduction, skin tightening, and volume restoration.- Fractional Resurfacing & Ablation: Improves texture and tone by delivering fractionated bipolar RF energy to resurface skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.- Bulk Heating: Combines infrared and bipolar RF energies to smooth superficial and deeper dermal layers without needles or downtime.- Matrixtreatments address a wide variety of skin concerns in a single, efficient system—boosting patient satisfaction and practice performance.What Makes MatrixDifferent?Matrixreframes aesthetic care from a technology-centric narrative to an outcome-driven solution. It treats the most common concerns such as skin laxity, fine lines and wrinkles, sagging, and uneven tone while offering benefits like:- Customized treatments for all skin tones and types- Visible results with minimal downtime- Consistent and predictable energy delivery- The Matrixplatform offers preventive care for younger skin, restorative treatments for midlife concerns, and collagen-boosting renewal for more mature skin.Spa Logic Aesthetics DC: Dedicated to Transformative Care:Whether patients are seeking to refine skin texture, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, sculpt the jawline, or restore lost volume, MatrixTreatments provide visible, natural-looking results tailored to each individual’s unique skin journey. Spa Logic Aesthetics DC is the premier destination to begin the Matrixexperience.At Spa Logic Aesthetics DC patients can discover how MatrixTreatments help achieve radiant, youthful-looking skin with confidence. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://www.spalogicdc.com/ or call 202-232-6475About Spa Logic Aesthetics DC:Spa Logic Aesthetics DC is a chic, four-story salon and spa nestled in the vibrant Dupont Circle neighborhood of Washington, DC. Founded. Author. Visionary by Kathy Phuong Luu, a beauty industry veteran with over 28 years of experience, the practice was built on the belief that luxury should be accessible and beauty should be celebrated.Spa Logic Aesthetics DC offers a curated blend of high-fashion aesthetics and holistic wellness, including medical aesthetics, haircare and styling, skincare treatments, massage therapy, nail services, cosmetic permanent makeup, waxing and threading, spray tanning, and special event and bridal packages.The practice serves clients across Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia. Kathy Phuong Luu has been recognized by the Marquis Who's Who Biographical Registry and featured in the Huffington Post and Disrupt Magazine for her contributions to entrepreneurship and the DC beauty community.About Candela Corporation:Candela is a leading global medical aesthetic device company with an extensive product portfolio and a global distribution footprint. The company's technology enables physicians to provide advanced solutions for a broad range of medical aesthetic applications including hair removal, wrinkle reduction, tattoo removal, women's health treatments, facial resurfacing, traumatic and surgical scar treatments, body contouring, improving the skin's appearance through the treatment of benign vascular and pigmented lesions, and the treatment of acne, leg veins, and cellulite. Candela’s trusted and leading IPL, RF, and laser-based platforms, including Matrix™, Glacē™, Vbeam, the Gentle Family, Nordlys, and PicoWay. Acquired by Apax Partners in July 2017, Candela markets, services and supports its products in 86 countries worldwide. It has offices in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, as well as many international distributors.

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