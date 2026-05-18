RCP responds to publication of latest NHS England waiting time statistics

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has responded to new figures showing that the NHS has met the 18-week referral-to-treatment target.

Professor Mumtaz Patel, RCP president said: ‘This week’s announcement that the NHS has met the 18-week referral-to-treatment target is progress. A reduction of more than 312,000 people on the waiting list over the past year, and nearly half a million fewer patients waiting beyond 18 weeks, represents a significant milestone and reflects the commitment of NHS staff working under sustained pressure.

‘However, demand for services continues to rise and workforce pressures remain acute. The overall waiting list standing at 7.1 million still represents a considerable ongoing challenge.

‘The RCP will continue to press for investment in the medical workforce and the conditions needed to sustain and build on these gains over the long term. We also look forward to the publication of corridor care data this month as promised – a vital step in understanding the scale of the problem and the solutions required.’