Vertex Wireless Celebrates 20 Years of Growth, Innovation, and Industry Leadership

Vertex Wireless proudly celebrates 20 years of growth, innovation, and partnership. Since 2006, we’ve grown into a leading wireless distribution, logistics, and mobility solutions provider. Thank you to our employees, partners and customers for being part of the journey

WEST CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vertex Wireless , a leading technology distribution, logistics, and services provider in the wireless communications industry, proudly celebrates its 20-year anniversary, marking two decades of sustained growth, innovation, and trusted partnership.Founded in 2006 with limited capital and a vision to deliver a more collaborative and service-driven approach to distribution, Vertex Wireless has grown from humble beginnings in the back room of a wireless retail store into a nationally recognized organization generating over $400 million in annual revenue. Today, the company operates more than 50,000 square feet of highly secure warehouse and logistics space and has remained cash-flow positive every month since its inception.In its early years, Vertex Wireless built its business around overstock inventory and trade-in programs, operating in a wireless market that predated the widespread adoption of smartphones. By helping partners unlock value from device lifecycles, the company developed deep expertise across both traditional and secondary wireless distribution channels. As the wireless industry evolved, Vertex Wireless evolved with it, expanding partnerships across major Android OEMs and growing its capabilities in enterprise mobility, staging and kitting services, Samsung Knox solutions, Tactical Edition programs, and integrated logistics support.“Reaching this milestone is incredibly meaningful,” said John Wessel, Chief Executive Officer of Vertex Wireless. “What began as a small operation built on hard work and calculated risk has evolved into a business defined by its people, partnerships, and ability to adapt.”Over the past two decades, Vertex Wireless has expanded well beyond traditional distribution, offering advanced third-party logistics (3PL), e-commerce enablement, staging, kitting, mobile device provisioning, and a full suite of value-added services. The company supports a diverse customer base, including enterprises, MVNOs, regional carriers, government organizations, and channel partners through strategic relationships with leading Android OEMs and suppliers across the wireless ecosystem, including Samsung, Google, Motorola, InHand Networks, Inseego, and ProClip USA. Today, Vertex Wireless has grown into one of the country’s largest distributors of unlocked mobile devices, delivering smartphones, tablets, routers, hotspots, Tactical Edition devices, and related accessories, while also providing comprehensive mobile device management (MDM), Samsung Knox solutions, and enterprise mobility support. This evolution reflects the company’s ability to move beyond traditional distribution into lifecycle management, integrated logistics, and end-to-end mobility solutions.Vertex Wireless has also launched and scaled complementary ventures, including MVP Wireless and LMR Distributing, further strengthening its presence across the wireless, mobility, logistics, and distribution ecosystems.Throughout its growth, the company has remained committed to building long-term relationships with customers, suppliers, advisors, and employees. Its continued success is rooted in a culture of honesty, collaboration, accountability, and adaptability in an ever-evolving industry.“Our journey has been defined by the people who believed in us, our employees, our partners, advisors, and our customers,” Wessel added. “We are proud of what we have accomplished together and even more excited about the opportunities ahead.”As the wireless and enterprise mobility landscape continues to evolve, Vertex Wireless is well positioned to build on its foundation as a leading distributor of unlocked mobile devices while continuing to expand its role in device lifecycle management, logistics, staging and kitting, enterprise mobility, and value-added services across the channel.About Vertex WirelessVertex Wireless is a leading technology distributor, logistics provider, and business services firm specializing in the wireless communications industry. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including distribution of smartphones, tablets, routers, hotspots, Tactical Edition devices, and related accessories, along with 3PL services, staging and kitting, e-commerce enablement, Samsung Knox solutions, mobile device management (MDM), and value-added services to a diverse customer base across North America.

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