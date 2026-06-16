Aesthetic Laser Rentals Rebrands as TryMed Rentals, Expanding Its 'Try Before You Buy' Model

FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aesthetic Laser Rentals today announced its rebrand to TryMed Rentals, marking the company’s expansion beyond aesthetic devices into a broader range of medical aesthetic and wellness equipment.Founded in 2021, Aesthetic Laser Rentals was built to solve a common challenge for providers: the pressure to invest tens of thousands of dollars in equipment before knowing whether a device will perform in their business. With the transition to TryMed Rentals, the company is sharpening its focus on a simple promise: helping practices try before they buy.The new brand reflects both an expanded inventory and a clearer market position. In addition to aesthetic devices, TryMed Rentals now supports growing wellness categories, including technologies such as hyperbaric chambers and red light therapy.“Providers are often asked to make major equipment investments before they have real proof that a device will generate demand, revenue, or long-term value for their practice,” said Brian Kosar, Founder and CEO of TryMed Rentals. “Our model gives them a smarter path. They can bring a device into their business, see how patients respond, understand the revenue opportunity, and then decide whether ownership makes sense.”Through its flexible rental model, TryMed Rentals enables medical practices, med spas, and wellness providers to add new treatments without taking on large upfront capital costs. Clients can rent equipment for a full year, evaluate performance within their own patient base, and make a more informed decision about whether to continue, return, or purchase the device.At the end of the rental term, providers maintain control. They may return the device, continue renting, or apply a portion of their rental payments toward purchase. The result is a more practical path to growth: one based on real-world performance rather than assumptions.The rebrand comes as aesthetic and wellness services continue to converge. Practices are increasingly looking for ways to expand beyond traditional treatments into offerings that support recovery, longevity, and overall well-being. TryMed Rentals is positioned to help providers explore those opportunities while reducing the financial risk that often comes with adding new equipment.“This is more than a name change,” Kosar added. “TryMed Rentals better reflects how we help providers make confident business decisions. We give them a way to test new treatments, validate patient demand, and invest based on results.”The transition from Aesthetic Laser Rentals to TryMed Rentals will be seamless for existing customers, with no disruption to current rental agreements or service. The company will roll out an updated brand identity and digital presence while maintaining continuity for clients familiar with Aesthetic Laser Rentals.About TryMed RentalsTryMed Rentals, formerly Aesthetic Laser Rentals, provides a flexible, lower-risk way for medical practices, med spas, and wellness providers to access premium aesthetic and wellness equipment. Through its “try before you buy” rental model, TryMed Rentals helps providers validate demand, generate revenue, and make informed equipment investment decisions without large upfront costs.For more information, visit trymedrentals.com.

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