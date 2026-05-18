South Carolina National Guard Soldier completes Boston Marathon

When U.S. Army 1st Lt. Sommer Gobin crossed the finish line at the Boston Marathon in April, it was the culmination of years of training and lifetime dream.

Gobin, an ammunition officer in the South Carolina National Guard’s 751st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, began running in high school, where she ran both cross country and track at Summerville High School. She continued running at the collegiate level for four years at Wofford College, running cross country, indoor and outdoor track then two years of outdoor track and field at Charleston Southern University.

“Over time, running became more than just a sport. It turned into something I genuinely loved because of the discipline it requires and the way it pushes you mentally just as much as physically,” she said.

Getting the opportunity to run in this year’s Boston marathon was serendipitous for Gobin. While deployed for the southern border mission with South Carolina Army National Guard’s 1055th Transportation Company from October 2024 to December 2025, she was introduced to Soldiers from the Massachusetts Army National Guard.

“The executive officer and command sergeant major found out I was a runner, and we started talking,” Gobin said. “Since they help support the Boston Marathon each year, they mentioned they receive slots for Soldiers to run and encouraged me to apply. I ended up being selected by their board, which gave me the opportunity to run Boston this year.”

While Boston was not her first marathon, it was a dream come true for her.

“Being selected by the Massachusetts National Guard was an incredible honor,” Gobin said. “The Boston Marathon is something many runners dream about, so to have the opportunity to run it and represent the National Guard while doing it, it truly means a lot to me.”

From college athlete to Soldier, Gobin who grew up in Summerville, South Carolina, graduated from Wofford College where she received her commission as an Army officer in 2020. She currently lives in Spartanburg where she teaches geometry and statistics and coaches at Dorman High School. Managing her duties as a Soldier, marathon training as well as teaching and coaching requires balance.

“There have been a lot of sacrifices, especially with my time in the National Guard, including being deployed for 14 months,” Gobin said. “That meant stepping away from my normal life, which wasn’t easy, but my family and husband supported me through it. With marathon training, it’s been early mornings and long runs that take up weekends, but we’ve made it work. I’m incredibly grateful for the support system I have.”

As an ammunition officer in the South Carolina National Guard, she manages and coordinates ammunition planning, storage, and distribution in support of training and operations. She ensures units receive the ammunition they need safely, efficiently, and in accordance with all regulations and accountability standards.

She started marathon training in October 2025 while deployed because she had set a goal to run the Wilmington Marathon at the end of February. When the opportunity to run Boston came up, Gobin said she knew she had to take a chance and apply. That meant training for two marathons less than two months apart – a grueling feat.

Coaching and completing marathons has many parallels to service in the Army National Guard for Gobin.

“Both coaching and serving in the National Guard give me the opportunity to lead, mentor, and be part of something bigger than myself, just in different ways,” Gobin said. “The National Guard has shaped me in a lot of ways, especially as a leader.”

Gobin said one lesson she passes to her students and her Soldiers is, “consistency beats motivation.” They have to show up and stay disciplined in order to get results.

“You don’t need perfect conditions to chase something big,” Gobin said. “If you’re willing to stay consistent, be disciplined, and push through the hard days, you can accomplish things that might seem out of reach.”

For this Army National Guard Soldier, she plans on running, coaching, teaching and serving in the Guard knowing her service and sacrifice matters.

“It’s something I take a lot of pride in and something I am incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to do,” she said. “I’m not just running for myself, I’m representing my athletes, my school, and the National Guard. That definitely adds a level of purpose to the experience.”