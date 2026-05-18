Meet NMRTC Twentynine Palms Officer of the 2nd Quarter: Lt. Ian Gabriel Mojica

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — Lt. Ian Gabriel Mojica, a psychiatric nurse practitioner at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms, was recognized as the command’s Officer of the Quarter for the second quarter of 2026 for his leadership and contributions to operational mental health care supporting Sailors, Marines, and beneficiaries.

Originally from Cypress, California, Mojica serves as both a psychiatric nurse practitioner and the mental health department head, overseeing care for personnel supporting Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms as well as multiple units at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC).

In his role, Mojica and his team provide critical mental health support focused on readiness, resilience, and ensuring service members remain medically prepared to accomplish the mission.

“My role is to provide mental health care to both Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms and various Marine Corps units at MCAGCC,” Mojica said. “We ensure that Marines and Sailors are mentally fit for duty and ready to deploy.”

Mental health professionals across Navy Medicine play a vital role in force health protection and operational readiness. At a remote and operationally focused installation like Twentynine Palms, that mission often requires balancing patient care with the unique demands of supporting warfighters assigned to one of the military’s largest training environments.

For Mojica, one of the most rewarding aspects of the profession is seeing measurable progress in the patients he and his team support.

“The most rewarding part of my job is seeing improvement in symptoms and patients making notable progress,” Mojica said.

As department head, Mojica emphasized that the recognition reflects the collective effort of the mental health department rather than individual accomplishment alone.

“Being selected as Officer of the Quarter means that my team and I have made a positive impact within the command and that we are able to meet the standard of care as a mental health team,” Mojica said.

Mojica said his desire to serve in a meaningful capacity within the Navy ultimately led him toward a career in Navy Medicine.

“My goal was to serve in a role where I could make a more meaningful difference within the Navy, and that led me to pursue a career in Navy Medicine,” Mojica said.

His connection to military service also extends to his family. Mojica said his uncle graduated from the United States Naval Academy and later served as a surface warfare officer in the Navy, which inspired him.

Outside of work, Mojica enjoys staying active and pursuing a variety of hobbies, including tennis, climbing, golfing, and escape rooms.

Reflecting on his career path and experiences across different healthcare environments, Mojica encouraged others entering the field to embrace every opportunity as a chance to grow professionally.

“Consider any experience as good experience,” Mojica said. “I have had the privilege of working in street medicine, telehealth, inpatient, and outpatient settings. Although some areas were better than others, I used each as a learning opportunity, and this has shaped my practice as a nurse practitioner.”

Mojica’s recognition highlights the important role Navy Medicine personnel play in supporting both patient care and operational readiness throughout the naval force.