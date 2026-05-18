AMERICAN SWISS FOUNDATION HONORS ANDREAS BERGER, GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SWISS RE, AT 81st ANNUAL GALA IN NY

From left: Markus U. Diethelm, H.E. Dr. Ralf Heckner, Shay Robinson, Ron Abegglen, Andreas Berger, and Robert J. Giuffra Jr. From left: Robert J. Giuffra Jr. and Andreas Berger Robert J. Giuffra Jr.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Swiss Foundation (ASF) hosted its 81st Annual Gala on Tuesday, May 12th, at the Harvard Club in New York City, honoring Andreas Berger, Group Chief Executive Officer of Swiss Re, for his efforts to advance and deepen the partnership between Switzerland and the United States. More than 250 guests attended the event in recognition of Berger’s leadership and to celebrate the longstanding ties between the two countries, often referred to as the “Sister Republics.”In introductory remarks, Robert J. Giuffra Jr. (Young Leader 1996), Chair of the ASF Board of Directors, emphasized the importance of continued collaboration between the two nations, stating:“Since 1945, the American Swiss Foundation has worked to strengthen the historic friendship between Switzerland and the United States through our programs such as our Young Leaders Conference, Leadership Summit, and Innovation Forum. We were delighted to honor Swiss Re CEO Andreas Berger, one of Switzerland’s most respected chief executives, at our annual Gala celebrating the Sister Republics. Swiss Re is one of the most important financial services companies in the world, and we thank Swiss Re for its long and important partnership with our Foundation.”Opening remarks were delivered by Ron Abegglen (Young Leader 2017), Director of Public Affairs and Advisor to the CEO of Swiss International Air Lines, as well as a member of the ASF Executive Committee and Swiss Advisory Council, saying:“Events like tonight matter because they bring the right people into the same airspace: people who believe in dialogue, stay calm under pressure, and understand that cooperation keeps things airborne.”Andreas Berger also addressed attendees, noting:“I am honored to be recognized by the American Swiss Foundation, an organization that has done so much to strengthen the bonds between Switzerland and the United States. At a time of growing global complexity, strong transatlantic relationships are essential to address shared risks and opportunities. Through its unique network and its commitment to developing the next generation of leaders, ASF plays an important role in sustaining this partnership. For Swiss Re, these connections and this spirit of collaboration are invaluable in contributing to a more resilient future.”His Excellency Dr. Ralf Heckner (Young Leader 2001), Switzerland’s Ambassador to the United States, delivered closing remarks, stating:“Switzerland and the United States have long shared a close and enduring partnership shaped by innovation, cooperation, and mutual respect. The American Swiss Foundation plays an important role in carrying this relationship forward by fostering meaningful connections between current and future leaders in both countries. As both nations continue to push the boundaries of discovery and progress, the friendship between Switzerland and the United States proves that the sky is not the limit, but only the beginning.”The evening was emceed by Shay Robinson (Young Leader 2025), a member of the American Swiss Foundation’s Alumni Committee, who guided the program and remarked:“Tonight is a celebration of connection—between Switzerland and the United States, across industries, and among generations of leaders. The American Swiss Foundation has built an extraordinary community, and it is a privilege to be part of a network so committed to strengthening these enduring ties.”The Gala drew distinguished members of the Swiss and American communities, including business leaders, elected officials, and members of the diplomatic corps. More than 45 alumni of the ASF’s Young Leaders Conference and Innovation Forum were in attendance, along with members of the Foundation’s Board of Directors and Advisory and Leadership Councils.***About the American Swiss FoundationFounded in 1945 in response to World War II, the Foundation’s mission is to connect and engage Swiss and American leaders. Towards the end of the 20th century, two former U.S. Ambassadors to Switzerland, Shelby Cullom Davis and Faith Whittlesey, ushered in a new era for the small organization. They ultimately transformed the Foundation from an organization that was primarily social to one that focused on nurturing and investing in the next generation of leaders in both countries.In 1975, Ambassador Davis assumed an active leadership role with the Foundation. He served as chairman and president until 1989, and as honorary chairman until his passing in 1994. In 1989, Ambassador Whittlesey became chairman and president of the Foundation and launched the organization’s flagship program, the Young Leaders Conference.Today, Alumni of the past 35 conferences now number more than 1,800 leaders who shape the futures of the two countries, including members of U.S. Congress and Swiss parliamentarians, entrepreneurs and business executives, media professionals, and public policy experts.

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