360iResearch lists the smart waste management market at USD 2.81 billion in 2025, USD 3.12 billion in 2026, and USD 5.95 billion by 2032, with an 11.30% CAGR.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global smart waste management market reached $3.12 billion in 2026, up from $2.81 billion in 2025, according to a new 360iResearch forecast . The market is projected to reach $5.95 billion by 2032, with an astounding 11.30% compound annual growth rate.The report points to stronger adoption of IoT sensors, route optimization tools, analytics dashboards, fleet management systems, and cloud-based deployments. Municipal teams and private haulers now face heavier service demands, tighter compliance requirements, and higher pressure to control collection costs.This mix has pushed more organizations to compare an online waste management platform against older systems built around fixed routes, paper logs, and scattered spreadsheets. Old methods can work for a bit, but it is rapidly falling behind and becoming obsolete. Both vendors and municipalities are shifting to software like Routeware , which provides one of the best all-in-one platforms for routing, dispatch, customer service, billing,, compliance, and fleet operations. As waste management technology keeps moving into the field, the strongest platforms will help crews see routes, service issues, review assets, and manage customer communication in one place.Software has become a more serious part of daily waste operations. The 360iResearch forecast names product categories like software, services, hardware, GPS modules, RFID tags, environmental sensors, and waste analytics dashboards. As the market grows, waste organizations with connected systems will be better positioned to control costs, strengthen service reliability, reduce field headaches, and keep daily operations moving with fewer surprises.

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