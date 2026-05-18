New Novel PANIC Explores Coming of Age During 'The Great Anxiety' in New York City

Warren Getler's just-published audiobook PANIC is an uplifting tale of a young man navigating the emotional peaks and valleys of panic disorder. "Anxiety, as we all know, is a massive issue today," writes author Warren Getler The lead chatracter Johnny D. Zaster taking his SAT

Teen Angst, Helicopter Parenting and the Emotional Toll of Anxiety explored by former WSJ reporter Warren Getler in audiobook now on Spotify, Apple & Audiobooks

Today’s youth face relentless anxiety from social pressure, uncertainty, world fears and parental demands to thrive — not just survive.” — Warren Getler, author of PANIC

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In time for Mental Health Awareness Month, Warren Getler's just-published audiobook PANIC is an uplifting tale of a young man navigating the emotional peaks and valleys of panic disorder.

Yet, according to the former Wall Street Journal reporter, PANIC is as much a story about this era – what he calls “the Great Anxiety” – as it is about one teen’s battle to overcome debilitating mental health challenges.

Growing up on New York’s Upper East Side in the 1990s, the novel’s protagonist Johnny D. Saster lives a privileged childhood. But when it comes to personal freedom, he enjoys very little under the thumb of his demanding, overbearing "tiger" parents.

Pushed by his mother and father to over-achieve, Johnny suffers an extreme panic attack during his SAT's, leaves the test room in a daze and walks right into oncoming traffic on Fifth Avenue.

Panic and anxiety disorders afflict millions, young and old alike, around the world.

A desire to explore the reasons behind this led Getler, a former journalist with The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg News and Discovery Channel, to write PANIC, as a cautionary tale for pushy "helicopter" parents. It's now available as an audiobook via Spotify, Apple Books, Barnes and Noble, Audiobooks.com, Kobo and others. Some have called the novel a blend of "Tommy," The Who's rock opera; a New York version of "Wizard of Oz," and "Catcher in the Rye."

"PANIC: The Tale of Johnny D. Saster" stands out for its innovative five-element combination of an original script, original musical score (12 songs by the band, Social Void), Ai (Speechify) narration, Ai character voices and Ai sound effects. PANIC, the audiobook, was produced as an immersive emotional experience. It's publication was timed to mid-May, in the middle of Mental Health Awareness Month.

“I wanted to illuminate how teenagers today face unceasing pressure to be perfect in the eyes of others,” Getler said. “This collides head-on with their absolute need to protect their individuality. I could have taken on the theme journalistically and written a non-fiction account, but instead I landed on the idea of a novel that would get deeper into the emotional challenges faced by so many today. It's all about tiger parents overdoing it and robbing kids of agency.”

While Getler's novel is humorous in parts, readers will also feel the raw sentiment in this highly imaginative, wildly fanciful coming-of-age story, set in and around Manhattan landmarks, such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Central Park and Union Square. As a bonus, a musical soundtrack from the lyrical band, Social Void (whose lead bandmember, Chip Cooley, suffered from panic disorder) is embedded in the audiobook.

The novel’s theme is reinforced by a study from the Pew Research Center, which finds that 70 percent of American teenagers see depression and anxiety as the leading “major problem” among their peers.

"Anxiety, as we all know, is a massive issue today," Getler said, "with youth both here and abroad: unemployment, affordability, COVID, health concerns, social media that impacts our sense of belonging, sexual identity, fears of world war, and the ever-present pressure from parents to exceed and to thrive -- not just survive-- in the most challenging scoial environment since WWII."

Writes Sean Grover, a New York based therapist in Psychology Today: "When I polled the members of my weekly teen therapy groups, over half reported experiencing panic attacks in the last year. This is why I am recommending a new book by Warren Getler entitled PANIC, a must-read for parents and teens who seek to understand the causes and conditions that promote panic attacks."

Getler, based in Washington DC and Los Angeles, co-wrote the non-fiction "Rebel Gold, One Man’s Quest to Crack the Code Behind the Hidden Treasure of the Confederacy" (2004, Simon & Schuster), which served as the backdrop to Disney’s National Treasure: Book of Secrets.

"We're excited to have deployed advanced Ai-voice generation tech to provide authentic sounding dialogue, with pace, nuance, inflection/emotion...bringing words to life in this sensitive arena," Getler added.

In just two months, Getler curated for tone, accents, pauses, passion virtual/synthetic voices, including nearly a dozen foreign language snips of dialogue or accented conversation, with quality control and production/editing speed.

"What's more, we've generated advanced Ai images of various beats throughout the novel, so if we decided to go toward an illustrated/graphic novel in future iterations," Getler added. "Myself and the production team think this kind of '360-degree' audiobook with original script, original 12-song soundtrack, AI narrator, AI character voices and AI special effects can emerge as a new disruptive paradigm as audiobooks continue to gain traction.

"PANIC, we hope, is emblematic of how it can be done."

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