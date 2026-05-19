FT Worth based, Speed Fab-Crete Featured in Magazine, Fort Worth Inc. Highlighting 75 Years of Building in the Southwest

Speed Fab-Crete From Left to Right, Carl Hall, VP; Ronald A. Hamm, President; David Bloxom, Chairman

Speed Fab-Crete has been featured in a recently published article by online magazine, Fort Worth Inc., recognizing the company’s 75-year legacy

Our focus has always been on building here, giving excellence here, and continuing the legacy of work that helps this region grow.” — Ronald A. Hamm, President

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Speed Fab-Crete Featured in Fort Worth Inc. Highlighting 75 Years of Building Fort Worth, and North Texas CommunitiesSpeed Fab-Crete has been featured in a recently published article by Fort Worth Inc https://fortworthinc.com/sponsored/the-design-build-general-contractor-and-precast-legends-behi/ recognizing the company’s 75-year legacy of design-build construction, precast manufacturing, and infrastructure development across North Texas.From left to right: Carl Hall/VP, Ronald A. Hamm/President, David Bloxom/ChairmanThe feature article, *“The Design-Build, General Contractor and Precast Legends Behind Fort Worth Structures That Last 75 Years and Counting,” highlights Speed Fab-Crete’s decades of work in Fort Worth, Kennedale, and surrounding communities. The article focuses on the company’s long-standing role in delivering construction projects that support schools, municipal growth, and community development throughout the region.Founded in 1951, Speed Fab-Crete has completed projects across Texas for schools, storm shelters, automobile dealerships, fire stations, police stations, community and historic restoration projects, and other municipal buildings. The company’s work continues to support public and private sector development across the southwest region of the US, with a focus on durable, functional, and long-term infrastructure.The Fort Worth Inc. feature also highlights the company’s leadership and ownership, including Chairman David Bloxom Jr., President Ronald A. Hamm, and Vice President of Precast Carl Hall.“For us, Fort Worth/Kennedale is not just where we started, it's a community we continue to serve every day,” said Ronald A. Hamm, President of Speed Fab-Crete. “Our focus has always been on building here, giving excellence here, and continuing the legacy of work that helps this region grow.”Speed Fab-Crete remains active across Texas and Oklahoma delivering projects that include schools, storm shelters, automobile dealerships, fire and police stations, community and historic structures, and municipal buildings that serve growing cities and public institutions.The full article can be viewed here:[Fort Worth Inc. Feature Article]About Speed Fab-CreteFounded in 1951, Speed Fab-Crete is a Fort Worth, Texas-based design-build general contractor and precast concrete manufacturer serving clients throughout Texas and the Southwest. The company specializes in design-build delivery, general contracting, precast concrete systems, and construction services for public and private sector projects including schools, storm shelters, automobile dealerships, fire and police stations, community and historic restoration projects, and municipal buildings.For more information:Corporate Communications:Trina H. TorresSpeed Fab-Crete Corp.817-478-1137ttorres@speedfabcrete.comConnect With Speed Fab-CreteWebsite: https://www.speedfabcrete.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/speedfabcrete Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/speedfabcrete YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@speedfabcrete LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/speed-fab-crete

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