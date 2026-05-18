The Golf Crypt announces Grand Opening of Port St. Lucie Location

The new location offers an upscale and innovative approach to practice with Trackman simulator.

Golfers can realize their full potential and improve their games faster when they engage with the cutting-edge Trackman technology found in our facility.” — Trevor Freeman, owner of The Golf Crypt at Port St. Lucie

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Golf Crypt, the premier Trackman indoor golf club, today announced it will celebrate the grand opening of its new location in Port St. Lucie, Fla. at 320 NW Enterprise Drive, Suite 117, Port St. Lucie, Fla. The facility is located directly off St. Lucie Blvd. West, east of I-95, and across from Clover Park, the spring training ballpark for the New York Mets.The Golf Crypt at Port St. Lucie will commemorate its upcoming grand opening with open houses from Fri., May 29 through Sun., May 31, 9 am to 7 pm each day. The first 30 players who sign up for an Eagle or Birdie Membership Package will receive a free full bag fitting through Club Champion as well as a Golf Crypt t-shirt.Since 2022, The Golf Crypt has been providing an upscale and relaxing space for golfers of all experience levels. By removing the challenges of cost, weather, and availability, each location offers a private space where members can practice, play, and perform — 365 days a year. With an elevated play experience, The Golf Crypt is a franchise partner with Trackman, the leading simulation technology for realistic gameplay and precision data analytics for better golf practice. Trackman is also the official launch monitor system for the PGA Tour.The newest location will give members access to Trackman’s simulator technology, featuring play on more than 500 world-renowned courses along with in-depth shot analysis, game modes, and a variety of performance-enhancing tools. The Golf Crypt welcomes Port St. Lucie residents to celebrate the opening and uncover the value of an engaging, precision-based training experience.Trevor Freeman, owner of The Golf Crypt’s newest franchise, is a PGA professional instructor, fitter, and player, providing swing instruction through physical assessments and technology. He also spent seven years as an LPGA caddie and as a player consultant for up-and-coming PGA tour players. The Golf Crypt at Port St. Lucie will provide members and non-members access to private instruction from Freeman at a reduced rate.“The elevated playing experience at The Golf Crypt is invaluable in improving a player’s skillset,” said Freeman. “Golfers can realize their full potential and improve their games faster when they engage with the cutting-edge Trackman technology found in our facility.”In addition to long game training, the Port St. Lucie location offers an elevated 17-foot putting green forshort game training.“There’s no doubt, practice inside will result in better play outside,” Freeman added.The Golf Crypt is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida. The Port St. Lucie location marks the newest franchise in the premier indoor golf training facility’s network, which is currently available to Gold Coast and Treasure Coast residents.“We’re eager to give more golfers access to a premier training experience,” said Frank Drago, owner of The Golf Crypt franchise company. “The grand opening of the Port St. Lucie location marks another step in connecting golfers to the power of Trackman in a facility designed for the ultimate play and practice experience. Using this innovative golf simulation technology, players will be amazed at this unparalleled, meticulous golf experience.”About The Golf CryptFounded by Frank Drago and Heidi Zazza, The Golf Crypt is a premier private golf training sanctuary designed by golfers for golfers. With 24/7 access to its indoor facilities, members can enjoy upscale and relaxing sessions honing their gameplay without the challenges of affordability, weather, and available public options. The Golf Crypt is powered by Trackman simulator, the leading golf simulation technology that improves skills through realistic play and data-driven analytics. For additional information, visit GolfCrypt.com.

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