Southwestern National Bank Introduces New Brand and Trade Name

Southwestern Bank's New Logo

Rebrand reflects nearly 30 years of growth; accounts, leadership, staff and FDIC coverage remain unchanged

This rebrand reflects how the bank has grown and evolved while preserving the values our customers know and trust.” — Joanne Kim, CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southwestern National Bank introduced a refreshed brand identity and the trade name Southwestern Bank at its Houston corporate headquarters. The announcement comes as the community-focused financial institution approaches its 30th anniversary and continues expanding its presence across Texas and California.

The updated identity includes a refreshed logo, new branch signage, updated marketing materials and an updated website at southwesternbank.com. The bank’s legal name remains Southwestern National Bank.

Founded in 1997, Southwestern National Bank has grown from a single community bank into a financial partner supporting multicultural individuals, families and businesses in Texas and California. The refreshed brand was developed to reflect the bank’s evolution while reinforcing customer relationships, personalized service and community commitment.

“This rebrand reflects how the bank has grown and evolved while preserving the values our customers know and trust,” said Joanne Kim, chief executive officer of Southwestern National Bank. “The Southwestern Bank name and refreshed identity give us a more modern, yet recognizable presence in the market, but our commitment to serving our customers will never change.”

The bank said the change is limited to its brand identity and trade name. Customer accounts, online banking access, routing information, branch teams, bank leadership and shareholder relationships will not change as part of the rebrand. FDIC insurance coverage will continue under the bank’s legal name, Southwestern National Bank.

The refreshed brand will be introduced across customer touchpoints, including branch locations, digital channels, printed materials and customer communications. Customers may continue using their existing accounts and banking services without interruption.

“Our priority is making sure customers understand what is changing and what is not,” Kim said. “They will see a new name and visual identity, but they will continue to work with the same people and receive the same personal service they expect from Southwestern National Bank.”

About Southwestern Bank

Southwestern Bank is a trade name of Southwestern National Bank, a community-focused financial institution founded in 1997 and headquartered in Houston. The bank provides personal and business banking services to customers across Texas and California, with a focus on personalized service, community support and long-term financial relationships. Member FDIC.

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