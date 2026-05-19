AltaDX Group and LeisureLabs Announce Strategic Global Alliance to Define the Future of Fitness & Wellness Tech Services

AltaDX Group and LeisureLabs unite to form the first globally coordinated technology consultancy built exclusively for fitness and wellness.

By combining AltaDX’s strength in North America with our experience across EMEA, we’re creating a genuinely global capability that neither business could credibly offer alone.” — Alex Peacock, Co-Founder of LeisureLabs

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AltaDX Group, the North America-based fitness and wellness technology consultancy, and LeisureLabs, the EMEA-based fitness technology specialist, today announced a strategic alliance to create the world's first globally coordinated technology services and consulting capability purpose-built for the health, fitness, beauty and wellness industries.The alliance combines AltaDX Group's deep North American operator relationships and AI-driven technology expertise with LeisureLabs' European market leadership, creating a platform capable of winning and delivering multi-region programs for operators, suppliers and investors across the sector.Within the alliance, both firms will operate as regional hubs beneath a shared global network layer, maintaining independent client ownership and local agility while pooling methodologies, talent, and delivery standards across regions. The framework will provide clients with a seamless engagement experience and clear accountability across multi-market projects.Initial focus areas include AI agent deployment, payments optimization, digital transformation, customer experience and technology advisory services for mid-market and enterprise fitness and wellness operators across North America and EMEA, with expansion into APAC and LATAM on the roadmap."The fitness industry has never had a consulting partner that can walk in the door in New York and deliver the same quality of work in London, Dubai, or Amsterdam," said Al Noshirvani, Founder and Executive Chairman of AltaDX Group. "This alliance changes that. We're building something the market has been waiting for, and we're building it with the best team in Europe. Alex and Charles have built something truly unique at LeisureLabs.”Alex Peacock, Co-Founder of LeisureLabs, added: “Operators are increasingly looking for strategic partners that understand both the complexity of the global fitness technology ecosystem and the realities of local market delivery. By combining AltaDX’s strength in North America with our experience across EMEA, we’re creating a genuinely global capability that neither business could credibly offer alone. Most importantly, we’re doing it in a way that preserves the entrepreneurial culture, speed, and specialist expertise that both organizations are known for.”The alliance will also collaborate on joint thought leadership initiatives, industry benchmarking, and global market insights designed to support operators navigating rapid change across AI, digital infrastructure, member experience, and connected fitness ecosystems.AltaDX Group is a global fitness and wellness technology firm co-founded by Al Noshirvani, Dharmesh Trivedi, and Tara Levitt. AltaDX partners with health and fitness operators to modernize their technology ecosystems through strategic consulting, custom software development, and a growing library of AI agents built for the industry. The firm also produces the Fitness Technology Summit, bringing together operators, innovators, and technology leaders from across the fitness and wellness space globally.LeisureLabs is a specialist global digital transformation consultancy and technology partner for the fitness, wellness and leisure sector. Founded in 2022, the company helps operators, technology providers and enterprise brands make better technology decisions, develop sustainable digital strategies and deliver solutions that improve customer experience, operational performance and long-term participation. LeisureLabs combines deep sector expertise with consultancy, product development, platform integration, AI implementation and ongoing digital support tailored to the operational realities of the sector. Clients include: The Gym Group, David Lloyd Leisure, Fitness First, 1Rebel, EGYM, Gladstone, & Goodlife Fitness.

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