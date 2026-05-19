VetStem Cell Therapy Proponent, Dr. Jeff Christiansen, Surpasses 400 VetStem Cases

Jeff Christiansen, DVM, DACVS

Dr. Jeff Christiansen has been utilizing VetStem Cell Therapy since 2012 and has provided VetStem services for over 400 patients.

I recommend stem cell therapy with any orthopedic surgery or as a treatment option for arthritis.” — Dr. Jeff Christiansen

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jeff Christiansen of Superior Veterinary Surgical Solutions, a board-certified veterinary surgeon, continues to stand out as one of VetStem’s leading small animal practitioners. Since first incorporating VetStem Cell Therapy into his practice in 2012, he has now exceeded 400 stem cell cases, an achievement that reflects both his experience and long-standing commitment to regenerative medicine.

Regenerative therapies play a central role in Dr. Christiansen’s approach to patient care. He thoughtfully incorporates them either in combination with surgical procedures or as a non-surgical option when appropriate. Although he routinely manages conditions like osteoarthritis and cruciate ligament injuries, his case experience spans far beyond the typical. He has applied stem cell therapy across a broad spectrum of indications, including patellar instability, fractures, spinal disorders, kidney disease, and other complex conditions. His work has even extended beyond companion animals. In partnership with a local zoo, he utilized VetStem Cell Therapy to improve mobility in an arthritic black bear.

Dr. Christiansen also regularly incorporates VetStem’s platelet-rich plasma (PRP) products into his treatment plans. While PRP is a staple in his orthopedic and wound care cases, he has leveraged its benefits in more unconventional situations as well. From aiding fracture repair in a kangaroo to promoting healing following tumor removal in an ostrich, his diverse case history highlights both the adaptability of regenerative medicine and his willingness to apply it in innovative ways.

Dr. Christiansen is skilled in all manners of soft tissue, orthopedic, and spinal surgery. Regarding VetStem Cell Therapy, he stated, “I recommend stem cell therapy with any orthopedic surgery or as a treatment option for arthritis. I also recommend stem cell therapy for cases with spinal problems as well as for issues with kidneys and intestines. When I do joint surgery, I know I am improving the pet’s comfort and function. Though they will eventually develop arthritis, stem cell therapy can help to reduce the arthritis and protect (and potentially repair) the cartilage. It can also improve the pet’s short and long-term comfort and function.”

VetStem Cell Therapy harnesses the natural healing cells of patients to combat degenerative diseases like osteoarthritis and address traumatic injuries such as torn ligaments and injured tendons in dogs, cats, and horses. Stem cells, with their regenerative capabilities and ability to differentiate into various tissue types, play a pivotal role in reducing pain, inflammation, and the formation of scar tissue. Additionally, they aid in restoring range of motion and stimulating the regeneration of tendon, ligament, and joint tissues. According to surveys answered by veterinarians and owners, greater than 80% of dogs treated with VetStem Cell Therapy for orthopedic conditions experienced an improved quality of life.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 20+ years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.

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