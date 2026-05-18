Christopher Fine Diamonds Expands to 7-Day Schedule in Chandler, Arizona

Christopher Fine Diamonds – In-Person Jewelry Consultations Book 24/7 In-person Bridal Consultations 7 Days a Week Jewelry Repair Chandler, AZ - Open 7 Days a Week

Luxury Chandler jeweler announces expanded Sunday and Monday availability for engagement rings, custom jewelry, wedding bands, and fine jewelry consultations.

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christopher Fine Diamonds, a top-rated family-owned jewelry store in Chandler, Arizona, has announced expanded showroom availability beginning June 21, with the company transitioning to a 7-day-a-week schedule for the first time in its history.

The expanded schedule is designed to provide greater flexibility for East Valley clients shopping for engagement rings, wedding bands, custom jewelry, lab-grown diamonds, fine jewelry, and jewelry repair services.

Known for its appointment-based luxury jewelry experience, Christopher Fine Diamonds has become a trusted destination for couples throughout Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Tempe, Queen Creek, and the surrounding Phoenix East Valley.

“Our clients lead busy lives, and many have asked for additional weekend and early-week availability,” said the team at Christopher Fine Diamonds. “Expanding to seven days a week allows us to better serve couples and families looking for a more personalized jewelry shopping experience.”

Beginning June 21, the Chandler showroom will now welcome both walk-in visitors and private appointments on Sundays and Mondays in addition to its existing schedule.

While walk-ins are welcome, the company continues to encourage private consultations for engagement ring shopping, custom jewelry design, wedding band selection, and one-on-one diamond guidance.

Christopher Fine Diamonds has built its reputation around a highly personalized showroom experience, combining luxury-level service with advanced jewelry technology and education. The company is also known for offering what it describes as Arizona’s only in-person CAD jewelry design experience, allowing clients to view and collaborate on custom jewelry concepts before production begins.

In addition to custom jewelry and bridal jewelry, Christopher Fine Diamonds offers:

Engagement rings

Wedding bands

Lab-grown diamonds

Fine gemstone jewelry

Jewelry repair services

Jewelry appraisals

Men’s jewelry

Anniversary bands

Private jewelry consultations

Clients can reserve appointments online 24/7 through the company’s booking platform.

More information about Christopher Fine Diamonds’ expanded showroom hours and appointment options can be found at:

https://christopherfinediamonds.com/pages/open-7-days-jewelry-store-chandler-az

To explore engagement rings and bridal jewelry collections, visit:

https://christopherfinediamonds.com/pages/engagement-rings

To book a private jewelry consultation online, visit:

https://christopherfinediamonds.com/pages/book-appointment

About Christopher Fine Diamonds

Christopher Fine Diamonds is a family-owned jewelry store located in Chandler, Arizona, specializing in engagement rings, custom jewelry design, wedding bands, lab-grown diamonds, and fine jewelry. Known for its luxury showroom experience and personalized customer service, the company serves clients throughout Chandler and the greater Phoenix East Valley.

Media Contact:

Christopher Fine Diamonds

3425 W Ray Rd Suite 4

Chandler, AZ 85226

https://www.christopherfinediamonds.com

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