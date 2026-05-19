Zinc Plating Company Plateco, Inc. Named 'Top Shop' for 7th Straight Year

The Ultimate Zinc Plating Company Plateco's 7th Straight "Top Shops" Award

Wisconsin innovator is the only exclusively zinc plating company in U.S. to be so honored

Earning this prestigious honor for seven consecutive years as the country’s only exclusively zinc plating company reflects the strength of our technologies, processes, and customer-centered team.” — Jim Schweich, Chief Executive Perfectionist

REEDSBURG, WI, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zinc plating innovator Plateco, Inc. announced today that it has been named a “Top Shop” by Products Finishing magazine for the seventh straight year. Family-owned Plateco is the only exclusively zinc plating company in the country to claim this distinction.

“We believe that being the best at anything requires unrelenting focus, which is why every member of our team is devoted solely to delivering zinc plating perfection to every one of our valued customers,” said Jim Schweich, the family-owned company’s Chief Executive Perfectionist. “Earning this prestigious honor for seven consecutive years as the country’s only exclusively zinc plating company clearly validates that focus and reflects the strength of our innovative technologies, disciplined processes, and dedicated, customer-centered team.”

The Company’s five-minute “The Plateco Difference” video, which depicts the extremes the company goes to in its pursuit of zinc plating perfection, can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZVq7P4EbCT8.

“Sincere congratulations to Plateco for yet again earning recognition as a Top Shop,” said Products Finishing editor-in-chief Scott Francis. “This award reflects outstanding performance across select business and operational metrics — and is a testament to the dedication and excellence of the entire Plateco team.”

The ”Top Shops” program honors a highly select number of standout facilities that exemplify excellence, lead by example, and set the standard for others in the products finishing industry to follow.

About Plateco

Reedsburg, Wisconsin-based Plateco, Inc. was founded by Allen and Gerald Schweich in 1974. They were eventually joined by Gerald’s son Jim and Allen’s sons Jerry and Tom, who have been running the Company and instilling a passion for plating perfection since 2012. Jim is the Company’s Chief Executive Perfectionist, and his cousins Jerry and Tom are the Executive Engineering Perfectionist and Executive Operations Perfectionist, respectively. Under their leadership, Plateco has grown to encompass a 75,000-plus square foot facility and a workforce of over 90 talented and committed perfectionists. The Company offers zinc rack electroplating, zinc barrel electroplating, and zinc mechanical galvanizing services and prides itself on an exceptionally low product return rate that it posts on the homepage of its website for all to see. The Company also promises customers that it will deliver their plated parts to their facilities with five days of picking them up. Plateco serves over 500 customers ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies in 26 states and Canada.

The Plateco Difference

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