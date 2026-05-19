RAYD8 Film Festival to Honor Katharine ‘Kat’ Kramer with Lifetime Achievement Award

Celebrating a Legacy of Film, Advocacy, Storytelling, and Cultural Impact

MARINA DEL REY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The inaugural RAYD8 Film Festival is proud to announce that acclaimed actress, producer, humanitarian, and advocate Katharine “Kat” Kramer will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award during the festival taking place September 18–19, 2026, in Marina Del Rey, California.A celebrated force in entertainment and advocacy, Kat Kramer’s impact extends far beyond the screen. The daughter of legendary filmmaker Stanley Kramer, actress/producer Karen Sharpe-Kramer, and godchild and namesake of screen icon Katharine Hepburn, Kat has built an extraordinary career rooted in artistry, compassion, and purpose.Katharine “Kat” Kramer, a former Miss Golden Globe Ambassador, is the founder of Kat Kramer’s Films That Change The World, an internationally-recognized cinema series dedicated to spotlighting films and documentaries that raise awareness around important social issues. Through her advocacy and work in entertainment, Kat has become a respected voice for independent cinema, accessibility, inclusion, human rights, animal welfare, and meaningful storytelling. She is also the creator of the #SHEroesForChange initiative, an upcoming podcast and festival platform focused on celebrating female-driven films, music, and intergenerational stories through a powerful #SHEro lens, continuing her mission to amplify voices that inspire change.“Kat Kramer embodies everything the RAYD8 Film Festival stands for,” said festival organizers. “She is a fearless advocate for independent voices, a champion of storytelling with purpose, and someone who has spent her career creating opportunities for stories that matter. Honoring Kat is a celebration not only of her incredible body of work, but of the impact she continues to make on the entertainment industry and beyond.”Throughout her celebrated career, Kat has earned acclaim across stage and screen, receiving honors for performances in The Miracle Worker and The Diary of Anne Frank, while appearing in films including Little Fockers, What Just Happened, and numerous award-winning independent features. She received Best Supporting Actress honors at the 2019 LOVE International Film Festival for TURNOVER, earned international recognition for Rings of the Unpromised, appeared in the Netflix documentary Call Me Kate, and was previously honored with a 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award at the Luxury Oscar Gala.The RAYD8 Film Festival, debuting in Marina Del Rey on September 18–19,2026, was created to celebrate and elevate the next generation of filmmakers, actors, and storytellers. More than a traditional festival, RAYD8 recognizes outstanding independent work while providing select filmmakers with direct distribution opportunities through RAYD8 TV — bridging the gap between creation and audience.“This isn’t just a film festival — it’s a movement,” said festival organizers. "We are building a platform where independent creators don’t just get recognized— they get seen.”Filmmakers worldwide are encouraged to submit feature films, short films, documentaries, podcasts, animation, and creative projects for consideration.Submit Your Film Today:

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