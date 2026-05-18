Atlanta’s Off Leash K9 Training Offers Board and Train Programs for Dogs Across Atlanta and Nearby Communities

Happy dog posing proudly in front of a vibrant blue sports car, showcasing style and personality. Happy dog sitting on a wooden bench in the forest, enjoying the outdoors and fresh air. Well-trained dog sitting patiently in front of a decorative gate, showcasing obedience and focus.

Structured 1- and 2-week Board and Train programs help Atlanta dog owners build obedience, manners, and handling skills with immersive training and support.

The board and train programs are designed to help dogs build obedience and give owners clear guidance after training is complete.” — Bryan Swihart, Owner and Head Trainer of Off Leash K9 Training, Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Off Leash K9 Training, Atlanta , is highlighting its board and train programs for dog owners seeking structured obedience training in Atlanta and surrounding service areas.The board and train format gives dogs an immersive training experience while boarding with a professional trainer. Off Leash K9 Training, Atlanta offers both a 1 Week “Freedom” Board and Train and a 2 Week Board and Train program for dogs 5 months and older.The 1 Week “Freedom” Board and Train program is designed for dogs with minimal to no behavior issues. The program focuses on essential obedience, including come, loose leash walking, sit, place, break, and off. Dogs are also exposed to real-life distractions in environments such as pet-friendly stores, parks, trails, and neighborhoods.The 2 Week Board and Train program provides a longer training format with additional obedience work and handling around multiple distractions. The program includes commands such as come, sit, place, heel, loose leash walking, down, break, and off, along with work on greeting manners, door manners, and meal manners.Both board and train programs include an e-collar and a 15-foot leash. After training is completed, owners receive a one-on-one session to review what their dog learned and how to handle the dog properly at home. The 1 Week Board and Train includes a 1.5-hour owner session, while the 2 Week Board and Train includes a 2-hour owner session. Lifetime refreshers are also listed for board and train graduates.Dogs must be up to date on DHPP, Rabies, and Bordetella vaccinations and have a negative fecal exam within 30 days of drop-off. Off Leash K9 Training, Atlanta also states that dogs with human aggression need to be evaluated before booking a board and train program. Complex behavioral issues, including dog aggression or people aggression, cannot be guaranteed to be fully resolved.Off Leash K9 Training, Atlanta serves the Atlanta/Smyrna area, including Atlanta, Fair Oaks, Vinings, Mableton, Country Lake, Austell, Clarkdale, Wesley Station, Wynford Chase, Arbor Forest, Smyrna, Marietta, Sandy Springs, East Cobb, Brookhaven, East Point, College Park, Lithia Springs, Powder Springs, and Hiram.Dog owners can contact the business to schedule a free consultation and discuss whether board and train is the right fit for their dog.About Off Leash K9 Training, AtlantaOff Leash K9 Training, Atlanta provides dog training services for owners in Atlanta and the listed service areas throughout the Atlanta/Smyrna area. Training options include obedience training, in-home dog training, puppy training, reactive/aggressive dog training, therapy dog preparation, and board and train programs. Its board and train options include 1-week and 2-week immersive programs focused on obedience, manners, and owner follow-up support.Media ContactOff Leash K9 Training, AtlantaPhone: (770) 450-0988Email: info@offleashgeorgia.comWebsite: https://atlantaoffleashdogtrainers.com/

Rafi | 2 Year Old Mixed Breed | Off Leash Mixed Breed Training, Georgia

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