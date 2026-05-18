Outsourced CFO Initiative Helps South African SMEs Prepare for Funding and Scale

South Africa’s green economy presents growing opportunities for SMEs, but many businesses still face barriers to funding readiness and sustainable scale. (AI-generated)

Outsourced CFO and partners launch accelerator to help South African green economy SMEs improve funding readiness and scale sustainably.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outsourced CFO, through its Founders Foundation NPC initiative and in partnership with the Jobs Fund and E Squared, has opened applications for the Green Economy Accelerator to help high-potential South African SMEs become funding and market ready. The programme is designed to help high-potential South African SMEs overcome funding and market readiness barriers that often prevent businesses from scaling sustainably.

The accelerator focuses on businesses operating within the green economy and aims to equip entrepreneurs with the financial structures, growth strategies and investor readiness required to access capital and expand operations.

“Many SMEs have strong products and real market demand, but they struggle to secure funding because they are not fully investment ready,” said Atupele Phiri, Founders Foundation Programs Coordinator for OCFO. “Investors are looking for more than a good idea. They want to see financial clarity, operational readiness and a clear growth strategy. This programme is designed to help businesses build those foundations so they can scale with confidence.”

The programme forms part of a broader effort to strengthen South Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem by helping businesses move beyond survival mode and position themselves for long-term growth. Through two dedicated intervention tracks, participating SMEs will receive tailored support based on their immediate business needs and growth trajectory.

The Finance Readiness Route is focused on helping businesses prepare for fundraising and investor engagement. Participants will receive support with financial modelling, valuation preparation, due diligence documentation and investor strategy development before pitching directly to mandate-fit investors.

The Market Readiness Route is aimed at businesses looking to strengthen commercial growth and market positioning. This includes support with branding, public relations strategies, online optimisation and lead management systems designed to improve customer acquisition and business scalability.

The programme builds on the success of previous accelerator cohorts supported by the partners. To date, participating businesses have secured more than R1 billion in funding, while participants achieved an average monthly revenue growth rate of 28 percent following programme completion.

Applications are open to South African-owned businesses that have been operational for more than two years and generate annual turnover exceeding R1 million. The programme has a strong preference for SMEs operating in the green economy, as well as black-owned businesses, particularly youth and female-led enterprises.

South Africa’s green economy continues to present significant opportunities for innovation, job creation and sustainable economic development. However, many SMEs in the sector continue to face challenges accessing growth capital, refining operational systems and building the market visibility required to compete at scale.

Founders Foundation NPC believes practical support and technical guidance are critical to helping entrepreneurs bridge that gap.

“This is not simply about funding,” said Phiri. “It is about helping entrepreneurs build scalable, sustainable businesses that are ready for growth, investment and long-term impact.”

Entrepreneurs interested in participating in the Green Economy Accelerator are encouraged to apply before applications close on 30 May 2026. Businesses looking to strengthen their funding readiness, improve market positioning and accelerate growth can apply on the Founders Foundation website at www.foundersfoundation.org.za.

Applications are open from 4 May to 30 May 2026.

Sign up for our information session to find out more by clicking this link.

About Outsourced CFO

Outsourced CFO is a global financial advisory firm supporting more than 1400 organisations in 34 countries and across over 25 industries. With offices in Cape Town, London and New York, the firm provides fractional CFO support, accounting, compliance, strategic financial guidance and talent solutions to growing businesses.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.