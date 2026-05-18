City of Jacksonville Military Affairs and Veterans Department to Host Memorial Day Observance

Memorial Day Observance Event In Jacksonville FL

MAVD will host its annual Memorial Day Observance on May 25, 2026, at the Veterans Memorial Wall, located at 1145 East Adams Street, Jacksonville, Florida.

Memorial Day is a time to honor the brave men and women who gave their lives for our nation. Before the beach or barbecue, we encourage our community to come together in remembrance.” — Harrison Conyers

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- City of Jacksonville Military Affairs and Veterans Department to Host Memorial Day ObservanceThe City of Jacksonville’s Military Affairs and Veterans Department (MAVD) will host its annual Memorial Day Observance on Monday, May 25, 2026, at the Veterans Memorial Wall, located at 1145 East Adams Street, Jacksonville, Florida.The community is invited to join veterans, active-duty military personnel, civic leaders, and Gold Star Families as Jacksonville honors the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation.The pre-ceremony program will begin at 8:00 a.m., followed by the official ceremony at 8:30 a.m. The observance will include patriotic music, ceremonial presentations, wreath presentations, and remarks recognizing the courage and dedication of America’s fallen heroes.This annual observance serves as one of the United States premier Memorial Day tributes and provides an opportunity for the community to reflect on the true meaning of the holiday.Parking is available in Lot P.Event DetailsWhat: Memorial Day ObservanceWhen: Monday, May 25, 2026• Pre-Ceremony: 8:00 a.m.• Ceremony Begins: 8:30 a.m.Where: Veterans Memorial Wall1145 East Adams StreetJacksonville, FLThe event is free and open to the public.For additional information, please contact the City of Jacksonville Military Affairs and Veterans Department at City of Jacksonville Military Affairs and Veterans Department.WHEN:Monday, May 26, 2025 8:30 a.m.Pre-ceremony starts at 8 a.m.WHERE:Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Wall1145 East Adams St. – 32202PARKING:Free parking is available in Lot P• FROM DOWNTOWN: If you are heading east from downtown on Bay Street to enter lots P or M you must turn LEFT (north) onto A. Philip Randolph (at Intuition) and then RIGHT (east) on Adams Street or Duval Street.• TO GET TO HART BRIDGE: Please take Adams Street and take a LEFT (south) on A. Philip Randolph. At the traffic light, continue straight to the NEW Bay Street ramp to the Hart Bridge.GENERAL:Veterans Memorial Wall Facts• The monument was dedicated in November 1995.• Serves as a tribute to more than 1,700 Jacksonville-area American heroes.• The second largest memorial wall in the nation, only behind the Vietnam War Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.• The only wall that honors Veterans from all six service branches including the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard and Merchant Marine.• Is a 65-foot-long, black, granite monument that stands behind a torch with an eternal flame.• Contains the names of service members who lost their lives in duty since World War I.About the City of JacksonvilleThe City of Jacksonville is the largest city by land mass in the contiguous United States, serving nearly one million residents. City of Jacksonville leadership includes Mayor Donna Deegan and a 19-member City Council led by President Randy White. To learn more, visit jacksonville.gov.

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