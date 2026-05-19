A Better Meatball, Made Simple: Teton Waters Ranch Introduces Grass-Fed Beef Meatballs Nationally

Teton Waters Ranch 100% Grass-Fed Beef Meatballs in Italian-style and Homestyle flavors. Crafted with classic herbs including basil and oregano, Teton Waters Ranch fully-cooked Italian-Style meatballs bring bold, familiar flavor to any occasion. Made with savory onion and garlic for a rich, comforting flavor, Teton Waters Ranch Homestyle meatballs are as versatile as they are delicious.

Fully cooked, fork-tender meatballs made with 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef—crafted with clean ingredients for easy meals, appetizers & everyday moments.

Every product we make starts with our commitment to clean ingredients, animal welfare and sustainable ranching practices.” — Kevin Pallaoro, CEO of Teton Waters Ranch

LOVELAND, CO, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teton Waters Ranch is introducing 100% Grass-Fed Beef Meatballs at grocery retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market and Sprouts.

Available in two flavors—Italian-Style and Homestyle—the fully cooked, fork-tender meatballs deliver rich, beef-forward flavor with a tender, juicy bite with no prep required. Conveniently sold in a 9-ounce refrigerated package, they make it easy to bring something warm, satisfying and made with integrity to the table in minutes. Shoppers can find them near the hot dogs in the fresh meat section.

The launch adds to the brand's growing lineup of sausages, burgers and hot dogs already beloved by shoppers.

“Today families want convenience without compromise,” said Kevin Pallaoro, CEO of Teton Waters Ranch. “Our new meatballs make it effortless to put something wholesome and delicious on the table, whether it’s a quick weeknight dinner, a summer appetizer spread or a protein-packed snack. As always, every product we make starts with our commitment to clean ingredients, animal welfare and sustainable ranching practices.”

Made with 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef and simple, recognizable ingredients, Teton Waters Ranch meatballs are gluten free and made with beef from cattle raised to Certified Humane standards.

Fully cooked and ready to heat and serve, they’re designed to flex across occasions from tossing onto a traditional bed of pasta with marinara to serving with dipping sauces or adding to grain bowls, wraps and quick skillet meals.

100% Grass-Fed Beef Italian-Style Meatballs

Crafted with classic herbs including basil and oregano, the fully-cooked Italian-Style meatballs bring bold, familiar flavor to any occasion. Toss them into a pot of marinara and serve over pasta, layer them into a hearty sub or use them as a crowd-pleasing pizza topping.

100% Grass-Fed Beef Homestyle Meatballs

Made with savory onion and garlic for a rich, comforting flavor, the Homestyle meatballs are as versatile as they are delicious. Serve them Swedish-style in a creamy sauce, toss in BBQ or teriyaki for a party platter or add them to a protein bowl for an easy, satisfying meal.

Find them in the refrigerated section in grocery retailers nationwide including at Whole Foods Market and Sprouts. Find a store near you here.

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