Ken Szpindor Named New Director of Marketing and Creative Services at Extu

Extu is a leader in through channel marketing.

Extu is accelerating growth and innovation by promoting high-performing employees into leadership positions.

From the moment we hired him, Ken has been constantly improving Extu’s brand presence and internal efficiency.” — Nichole Gunn, CEO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Extu, a leading provider of channel incentive and marketing technology, is accelerating growth and innovation by promoting high-performing employees into leadership positions. As a result, Art Director Ken Szpindor is moving into the role of Director of Marketing and Creative Services.Last year, Nichole Gunn took over as company CEO. Some of her latest efforts include re-thinking her marketing team and equipping them to bring Extu's innovative solution to channel marketing professionals, who are operating under increased pressure to prove revenue impact.Szpindor joined Extu in 2023 and served as Art Director for three years. It was clear to Gunn early on that he could play a larger role in the organization.“From the moment we hired him, Ken has been constantly improving Extu’s brand presence and internal efficiency,” Gunn says. "He led the charge in updating the product experience for our through-channel marketing product line. He completely rebuilt our design team and reduced operational costs while improving productivity and quality. Under his leadership, our creative work receives glowing compliments from global brands, some of whom asked for our consultation on their own design projects.”Szpindor, who graduated from Savannah College of Art and Design, has served in creative director roles since the late nineties. Early in his career, he specialized in trade show and event marketing, adding UX design, animation, and web/app development to his skillset as the digital revolution changed the marketing landscape.Szpindor has been instrumental to Extu’s product innovation and efficiency, working with internal product marketing and development teams to revolutionize client-facing marketing campaigns and user experience (UX) for their upcoming Partner Experience Platform “Creativity steers our company growth, not just in the Marketing department,” Szpindor says. “Our entire approach has been to learn what our clients’ problems are and bring them unique solutions. My goal is to tell that story in a clear, exciting way.”Szpindor led his team in creating web design and UX that have boosted the rate of audiences adopting and participating in clients’ incentive and marketing programs.“I like making complex ideas easy to understand. While others overcomplicate, Extu simplifies,” said Szpindor. “Good design and UX go a long way to make it simpler and easier for a partner to engage with a program, and that causes a chain reaction. When it’s easy to enroll and activate your account, it’s easier to participate, which amounts to increased participation and engagement, which leads to greater ROI for everyone. That’s always our ultimate goal.”About ExtuExtu, backed by Capstreet, is a provider of channel incentive and marketing technology solutions. The company seeks to empower businesses in industries such as automotive, energy, building and construction, and IT to help them drive growth and enhance performance. Extu’s Partner Experience Platform delivers seamless, data-driven solutions to manage rewards, drive engagement, and maximize sales. To learn more, visit extu.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.