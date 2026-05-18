CASA Baltimore County Rebrands as Voices for Children, Renewing Commitment to Foster Youth

Introducing Voices for Children Baltimore County

New Name Reflects CASA’s Continued Commitment to Advocating for Children in Foster Care Across Baltimore County During Foster Care Awareness Month

Every child deserves to feel seen, heard, and supported” — Jennifer Stine, Voices for Children, Executive Director

TOWSON, MD, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CASA Baltimore County proudly announced today its new name: Voices for Children Baltimore County.The announcement comes during National Foster Care Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about the needs of children and families involved in the foster care system and recognizing the individuals and organizations who support them.The updated name better reflects the organization’s mission of giving a voice to children in foster care who need someone to stand up for their best interests and future. While the name has evolved, the organization’s mission remains unchanged; advocating for children, supporting families, and helping create brighter futures for youth throughout Baltimore County.Today, Voices for Children Baltimore County serves approximately 160 foster children through dedicated volunteer advocates. However, the need continues to grow, with nearly 600 children in foster care across Baltimore County who could benefit from the stability, advocacy, and support a volunteer can provide.“Every child deserves to feel seen, heard, and supported,” said Jennifer Stine, Executive Director of Voices for Children Baltimore County. “Our new name better captures the heart of what we do every day, ensuring children in foster care have a consistent voice advocating for their needs, well-being, and future. While our name is changing, our commitment to Baltimore County’s children is stronger than ever.”Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers play a critical role in the lives of children navigating the foster care system by serving as a consistent, caring adult and advocate during uncertain times.“Being a CASA volunteer has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life,” said Sarah Mitchell, a current volunteer advocate. “Sometimes these children simply need someone who will show up consistently, listen to them, and make sure their voice is heard. You truly can make a lasting difference in a child’s life.”As the organization enters this next chapter, Voices for Children Baltimore County is encouraging community members to get involved by:• Sharing the organization’s mission• Volunteering as an advocate• Donating to support programming and services• Helping raise awareness about the needs of children in foster careTogether, the organization hopes to continue expanding its impact and ensuring every foster child in Baltimore County has someone fighting for their best interests.For more information, to volunteer, or to donate, visit:

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