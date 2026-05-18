Cy-Fair Fire Department Highlights EMS Innovation and Community Care During EMS Week 2026

In recognition of EMS Week (May 17-23), Cy-Fair Fire Department’s Justin Reed highlights what sets our community’s EMS professionals apart.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Each year, EMS Week (to be celebrated May 17-23 this year) offers an opportunity to recognize the people behind emergency medical services and the impact they have on their communities. The 2026 theme, “Improving Outcomes, Together,” reflects something we see every day at Cy-Fair Fire Department: The best results happen when skill, innovation, compassion, and partnership come together.“The reality is, most people don’t think about EMS unless they need it…and we hope you never do,” says Justin Reed, Cy-Fair’s assistant chief of EMS. “But if you find yourself calling 911 on one of the worst days of your life, here’s what you can expect.”Someone who cares—and provides the best care possible. Cy-Fair hires for heart first. Clinical skills matter, and EMS personnel have a high level of training and proficiency. But what truly sets them apart is their commitment to service.“We look for people who care deeply about others, who are driven to help, and who bring empathy into every interaction,” says Reed. “Medicine will continue to evolve, and our teams train constantly to stay current. But foundational qualities like compassion, integrity, and a sense of duty do not change. We build on those qualities to develop exceptional paramedics who treat patients not just as cases, but as neighbors.”A culture built on innovation. Cy-Fair’s culture is rooted in innovation, and many of our best ideas come from the field. The people delivering care every day play a direct role in shaping how to improve it.“Personnel come to work every day asking, ‘Is there a better way?’” shares Reed. “As we make our department better, we share what we learn to help other EMS agencies and the industry evolve. We have an efficient, systematic approach to gathering input and turning it into optimal outcomes.”A department of highly engaged learners. Cy-Fair’s personnel put the patient at the center of everything they do and approach their work with a constant desire to learn. They know they don’t have all the answers, so they actively look beyond the department, and even outside of healthcare, for ideas.“Egos are left at the door,” confirms Reed. “It doesn’t matter where a great idea comes from, only that it benefits the patient or community. Some of our newest team members enter our department with suggestions that are quickly embraced and put into practice.”State-of-the-art equipment. Cy-Fair invests in advanced equipment and training, often selected by the frontline personnel who will be using it. One example is our whole blood program, launched in 2022. Select EMS vehicles carry blood in specialized coolers that keep it viable and ready for use.“This allows our crews to perform transfusions in the field, sometimes within minutes of arrival,” explains Reed. “In fact, the first transfusion occurred within five hours of launching the program. Providing blood before a patient reaches the hospital can significantly improve survival in trauma and other critical situations.”People who are empowered to help. EMS professionals have a unique view of the community. They are in homes, on streets, and in everyday spaces where they can see challenges others might miss.“At Cy-Fair, we empower our personnel to act on what they see,” says Reed. “That may mean connecting someone with food resources, mental health support, or transportation. It may also mean addressing non-emergency health needs like prenatal care, hypertension, or diabetes management. In many ways, EMS serves as a bridge between emergency care and long-term community health.”Strong healthcare partnerships that improve outcomes. For many patients, EMS is the first point of contact with the healthcare system. What happens next depends on strong coordination.Cy-Fair EMS works closely with local hospitals to ensure a smooth continuum of care.“While providing treatment and during transport, our teams communicate directly with hospital staff so they are ready when the patient arrives,” says Reed. “That communication allows for real-time guidance, faster decision-making, and more efficient care. It also improves the patient experience. Clear communication reduces uncertainty and helps patients feel supported throughout the process.”“Providing the best emergency and non-emergency care is what motivates those of us at Cy-Fair to give our best every day,” concludes Reed. “I am honored to work alongside teams who keep learning, leaders who invest in the right tools, and colleagues who care deeply about our community. During EMS Week, our department is proud to recognize the professionals who show every day what it means to improve outcomes together.”# # #About CFFD:The Cy-Fair Fire Department (CFFD) provides professional fire and emergency medical services to the citizens of Northwest Harris County, Texas. From its beginnings in the late 1950s, the Cy-Fair FD is now one of the largest, busiest combination fire departments in the United States, with over 40,000 emergency responses each year. CFFD covers the 164-square-mile area of Harris County Emergency Services District #9 (HCESD9) in the unincorporated part of Northwest Harris County. Responding from 13 stations strategically located throughout the territory, the 550-plus men and women of the fire department are among the best trained and equipped firefighters, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and dispatchers in the nation.

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