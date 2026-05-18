HOERBIGER Strengthens North American Service with Appointment of Muammer Kocer as Solutions Sales Manager, NAM Service

HOERBIGER Strengthens North American Service Strategy with Appointment of Muammer Kocer as Solutions Sales Manager, NAM Service. HOERBIGER Strengthens North American Service Strategy with Appointment of Muammer Kocer as Solutions Sales Manager, NAM Service HOERBIGER Strengthens North American Service Strategy with Appointment of Muammer Kocer as Solutions Sales Manager, NAM Service

Senior regional leadership role supports solution-based selling, customer engagement, and compressor-service growth across the United States and Canada.

Muammer brings the commercial discipline, technical understanding, and international HOERBIGER to this regional leadership role... His work will strengthen how we identify customer needs...” — Maria Iragorri, Vice President, HOERBIGER Service, Inc.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HOERBIGER Service, Inc. announced that Muammer Kocer has assumed the role of Solutions Sales Manager, NAM Service, based in Houston, Texas, with regional responsibility for HOERBIGER’s North American solutions sales function across the United States and Canada.In this U.S.-based leadership role, Mr. Kocer manages a commercial function that connects customer requirements with HOERBIGER’s sales, engineering, operations, product management, and service resources. His responsibilities include setting regional sales priorities, guiding solution-selling strategy, supporting customer and market focus, reviewing sales performance and pipeline activity, and helping align teams around value-driven solutions for reciprocating-compression customers.HOERBIGER’s North American service strategy focuses on comprehensive support for reciprocating compressors, including component repair, reconditioning, retrofit, upgrades, technical support, field service, and service execution across a regional branch network. Mr. Kocer’s role is designed to strengthen how HOERBIGER identifies customer needs, coordinates technical and operational resources, and delivers tailored solutions for industrial customers in the United States and Canada.“Muammer brings the commercial discipline, technical understanding, and international HOERBIGER experience required for this regional leadership role,” said Maria Iragorri, Vice President, HOERBIGER Service, Inc. “His work will help strengthen how we identify customer needs, coordinate technical and operational resources, and deliver solutions that improve reliability, performance, efficiency, and long-term value.”Mr. Kocer has been with HOERBIGER since 2010. He began his HOERBIGER career in Turkey, where he held senior leadership responsibilities and helped build a strong local service business. He later transferred to Canada, where he served in senior sales leadership roles and managed year-round sales activities across multiple branches. His current assignment in the United States represents the next step in a HOERBIGER career defined by increasing managerial responsibility, regional scope, and cross-border commercial leadership.As Solutions Sales Manager, NAM Service, Mr. Kocer’s work extends beyond conventional product sales. He helps determine how the North American solutions sales function should select opportunities, engage strategic accounts, apply pricing and margin discipline, escalate technical and commercial issues, and coordinate with engineering, operations, product management, and service teams. His role supports three principal areas of HOERBIGER’s North American service business: solution sales, compression technology parts, and services for compression technology.HOERBIGER’s global business context strengthens the importance of the North American role. The company describes its Compression Division as a world market leader in performance-defining components, systems, and services for reciprocating compressors and gas flow control systems. HOERBIGER also presents its broader mission as supporting customers through performance-defining solutions that improve performance, efficiency, safety, energy conservation, and emissions reduction.“The North American market demands a sales organization that can do more than sell parts,” Iragorri said. “It requires management of customer relationships, regional priorities, technical coordination, and consistent execution. Muammer’s background in engineering and business management makes him well suited to lead that function.”HOERBIGER expects Mr. Kocer’s leadership to support growth in the region by strengthening strategic customer relationships, improving coordination among sales and technical teams, and expanding the company’s ability to deliver tailored solutions that address customer goals for uptime, reliability, performance, efficiency, and operational value.About HOERBIGERHOERBIGER is a globally active technology group with more than 7,500 employees across 150 locations in 40 countries and annual revenue of about 1.6 billion euros. The company is active in compression, automotive, positioning, rotary, safety, and related industrial technologies. HOERBIGER’s products and services are used in reciprocating compressors, gas flow control systems, vehicle drives, rotating union applications, explosion protection, gas-powered engines, and automotive hydraulics. Its Compression Division provides performance-defining components, systems, and services for reciprocating compressors and gas flow control systems. In North America, HOERBIGER Service supports customers through locations in the United States and Canada, providing component repair, repair processes, upgrades, technical support, and related service solutions for reciprocating-compressor applications. In 2026, HOERBIGER completed the acquisition of Physik Instrumente (PI), strengthening its portfolio in high-precision motion and positioning technologies.

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