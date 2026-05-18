The Brookbush Institute Publishes a NEW Glossary Term: 'Post-Activation Potentiation (PAP)'

Post Activation Potentiation (PAP) - https://brookbushinstitute.com/glossary/post-activation-potentiation

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PAP may be ineffective when added to a comprehensive, high-volume warm-up that includes resistance and power exercise. In those cases, the additional conditioning activity may simply add fatigue.” — Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush Institute

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excerpt from the Glossary Term: Post Activation Potentiation (PAP) - Related course: Acute Variables: Post-Activation Potentiation (PAP) - Related Certification: Strength and Performance Coach (SPC) DEFINITION:Post Activation Potentiation (PAP) is an acute improvement in subsequent performance following a conditioning task. More specifically, PAP protocols generally involve a heavy resistance exercise, a high-intensity plyometric drill, or a biomechanically similar sport-specific movement, followed by a rest interval, followed by an increase in force, power, sprint, jump, or sport-specific performance.The magnitude of performance increase following a PAP protocol is strongly influenced by exercise selection, intensity, volume, contraction type, and rest interval. The current research suggests that moderate-to-heavy loading, low total volume, biomechanical specificity, and sufficient recovery are most likely to improve subsequent performance.SEMANTIC CLARIFICATIONPAP vs. warm-up- Warm-up: A broader preparation strategy intended to increase readiness for subsequent activity, often including light aerobic activity, mobility exercise, dynamic stretching, rehearsal sets, and movement practice.- PAP: A more specific conditioning strategy inserted before a subsequent explosive or sport-specific task to acutely improve performance. PAP should not be treated as simply “more warm-up,” because adding PAP to an already comprehensive, high-volume warm-up may fail to improve performance and may even impair it due to accumulated fatigue.PAP vs. complex training- PAP: A broad category of conditioning strategies intended to acutely improve subsequent performance.- Complex training: A specific PAP or training strategy that combines a heavy resistance exercise with a power or plyometric exercise. Complex training may yield larger improvements in highly demanding sport-specific tasks, but usually requires a longer rest interval than either modality alone.Dynamic vs. isometric vs. eccentric PAP- Dynamic PAP: Uses conventional strength or power exercises, such as squats, jumps, or bench press.- Isometric PAP: Uses maximal or near-maximal isometric contractions. These protocols may be effective, but generally require longer rest intervals and appear to benefit from higher intensity or more than a single brief hold.- Eccentric PAP: Uses eccentric-only contractions, often with supramaximal loads. These protocols may improve subsequent power performance, but heavier supramaximal loading does not appear to result in additional benefit.FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQs)...What is a PAP protocol?- A PAP protocol is a conditioning activity performed before a subsequent explosive or sport-specific task with the goal of acutely improving performance. Common examples include heavy squats before jumps or sprints, high-intensity plyometrics before sprinting, or sport-specific resisted movements before a specialized skill.How long should I rest after a PAP exercise?...FOLLOW THE LINK FOR MORE.

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