Inspirit Jiu Jitsu Foundation raises funds for female athletes at VIDA For Her Benefit Dinner

Gabi Funchal, Michele Freitas, and Cassia Moura at VIDA For Her Benefit Dinner, May 2026. Photo: Livia Wippich Photo: Livia Wippich Photo: Livia Wippich

Women-only event in Redondo Beach secures support for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competitors entering the 2026 IBJJF World Championships

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspirit Jiu Jitsu Foundation hosted its first VIDA for Her Benefit Dinner on May 9, bringing together local leaders and community members to support young female athletes. The evening focused on providing financial resources for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioners from underserved communities, ensuring their participation in the upcoming IBJJF World Championships.The event, held in Redondo Beach, featured guest speakers Elicen Renz, Gabi Funchal, and Cassia Moura, who addressed the importance of female leadership and the impact of Jiu-Jitsu in their lives. Attendees participated in a curated evening that emphasized the VIDA pillars: Voice, Inspirit, Dauntless, and Autonomy.During the event, attendees voted for their favorite athlete profiles to receive the VIDA for Her prize. From the fourteen selected women, three Brazilian athletes were selected: Mariah Martins, Isabella Faith, and Beatriz Rodrigues. With the funds donated by the community of VIDA, they will be covered with competition registration fees, travel expenses, and equipment. By removing the financial barriers that athletes from underserved communities face, the VIDA movement seeks to provide these women with a platform to pursue professional opportunities within the sport."This evening demonstrated the power of women showing up for one another," said Michele Freitas, founder of the Inspirit Jiu Jitsu Foundation and creator of VIDA. "By securing these funds, we are not just paying for tournament fees; we are investing in the belief that these young athletes deserve to take up space on the world stage without the weight of financial hardship holding them back."The benefit received support from local partners, including Benny Bee Wear, Pimenta Brazilian Catering, and Inspirit Jiu Jitsu Academy. Their contributions ensured that all proceeds from the ticket sales and donations went directly to the athlete fund.The success of the dinner marks a significant milestone for the VIDA movement as it transitions from a local community group into a philanthropic force. The Foundation plans to continue its mentorship and scholarship programs throughout the year, fostering a sustainable pipeline for female martial artists in the South Bay and beyond. VIDA for Her is a division of the Foundation dedicated to gathering women for empowerment in the sport and within society.About Inspirit Jiu Jitsu FoundationThe Inspirit Jiu Jitsu Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Redondo Beach, California. It serves to empower individuals through martial arts, community building, and educational support, with a specific focus on elevating women through the VIDA initiative.

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