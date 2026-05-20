Chinook Investment Partners Makes Growth Investment in PractiVet

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chinook Investment Partners, a Colorado-based, partnership-focused, entrepreneurial equity capital partner, announced today it completed an investment in PractiVet, a leading branded supplier of veterinary infusion devices and IV infusion set consumables, serving thousands of veterinary end-users and the broader animal health ecosystem across the United States. This growth investment was completed on April 29, 2026, and reflects Chinook’s broader focus on creating win-win partnerships with entrepreneurial founders and management teams to build scaled, sustainable, market-leading businesses across essential and niche sectors of the American economy.Founded in 2007, PractiVet has established itself as a leading branded supplier of veterinary infusion and syringe pump devices and related IV infusion set consumables, supporting thousands of veterinary hospitals and universities nationwide with more than 30,000 infusion devices deployed across specialty, emergency, and academic veterinary settings. PractiVet has bespoke product offerings designed to improve clinical outcomes, safety procedures, and enhance workflow practices for veterinarians, clinical technicians, and pet patients.“PractiVet is known for its clinical excellence, focusing on patient outcomes and clinician safety, with a customized approach to drive efficiencies for our customers,” said Richard Costello, CEO of PractiVet. “Our devices and IV set products are trusted by leading specialty hospitals, emergency clinics, general practice clinics, and veterinary teaching institutions across the United States.”With the support of Chinook’s investment, PractiVet will continue to operate under its existing brand and leadership while pursuing its strategic vision to become the leading supplier of veterinary infusion and critical care medical solutions. The partnership is expected to accelerate product innovation, strategic channel expansion, and selective investment opportunities within the animal health sector, while preserving PractiVet’s commitment to reliability, customer service, and clinical excellence.“We could not be more excited and honored to partner with PractiVet,” said Michael King, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Chinook. “PractiVet has built a highly differentiated platform, underpinned by a steadfast focus on evidence-based medical practices and customer service that is primed for future growth. Together, alongside diligent support from our veterinary industry experts and advisors, we are committed to building the leading veterinary critical care and infusion therapy devices and supplies company in the United States and beyond.”“We are excited to announce our partnership with Chinook, forming an alliance that will support PractiVet’s core mission and our next phase of growth,” said JF Jomphe, President of PractiVet. “We value Chinook’s entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to win-win solutions that we believe will create significant opportunities for us to enhance quality of care and clinical outcomes, alongside delivering cost savings throughout the value chain in animal health.”“This investment embodies our sector thesis within animal health and provides an excellent opportunity for us to collectively capitalize on the long-term demand tailwinds that are embedded within the sector,” said Chinook Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Ronan McIntosh. “Chinook is eager to work with the PractiVet team as they build upon the business’s strong foundation.”Chinook and PractiVet are also pleased to have Anthony Providenti, veterinary industry veteran, join the company’s Board. “Meaningful change is on the horizon for the animal health sector, and having a commitment to drive clinical care outcomes and operational enhancements makes a difference now more than ever before. I am excited for what the future holds and for PractiVet to lead the way by delivering on a great value proposition to the industry,” said Mr. Providenti.Chinook Investment Partners was supported in this growth investment by Mercantile Bank and Charter Growth Capital, alongside other equity co-investors. Lincoln International assisted Chinook in connection with the transaction. McGuireWoods LLP served as legal counsel to Chinook. Dorsey & Whitney LLP served as legal counsel to PractiVet.Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.For further information on PractiVet, please visit: https://www.practivet.com/ For further information on Chinook Investment Partners, please visit: https://www.chinookip.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.