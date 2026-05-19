Nissin Foods USA Announces 2026 Good Neighbor Scholarship

Nissin Foods USA gives back by recognizing students who are academic and community leaders.

$20,000 in Scholarships to be Awarded to Students for Academic and Community Achievement

GARDENA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nissin Foods USA is proud to announce that applications for the 2026 Good Neighbor Scholarship Program are officially open. Continuing its tradition of supporting rising leaders, the company will award four $5,000 scholarships to high school seniors who embody the spirit of service and character.The Good Neighbor Scholarship Program is divided into two distinct categories designed to support both local communities and the internal Nissin family:The Nissin Community Scholarship is open to high school seniors residing near Nissin facility locations in Gardena (CA), Lancaster (PA), and Greenville (SC).The Nissin Family Scholarship is presented to the child of a Nissin employee in good standing across all U.S. company locations.The 2026 application window runs through June 15th. Interested students must submit their applications through the official program website at nissingoodneighbor.com.Evaluation criteria for applicants include academic achievement, leadership, and active involvement in community or school-based activities. To verify eligibility for the Family Scholarship, applicants must provide the name and title of their parent or guardian employed by Nissin Foods.

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