NewEra Medical Aesthetics Now Offers ellacor® 2.0. The First Non-Surgical Treatment to Remove Excess Skin

Dr. Manrique founder at NewEra Medical Aesthetics brings in first-of-its-kind micro-coring technology

Vienna, VA practice now offers ellacor 2.0, a nonsurgical treatment that removes excess skin to tighten skin and reduce wrinkles, scars and stretch marks.

At NewEra, we believe treatments should work with the body, not against it. Ellacor 2.0 removes excess skin to trigger natural healing and true skin tightening.” — Dr. Liliana Manrique, Founder & Medical Director, NewEra Medical Aesthetics

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NewEra Medical Aesthetics & Laser Center, a leading aesthetic medicine practice in Vienna, Virginia, is proud to announce the addition of the ellacor 2.0 System to its portfolio of advanced, minimally invasive treatments. Led by Dr. Liliana Manrique, a physician with more than 30 years of experience in aesthetic and regenerative medicine. NewEra is now one of a select group of practices in the Northern Virginia region authorized to offer this first-of-its-kind, FDA-cleared device to patients seeking meaningful skin rejuvenation without surgery.A New Category in Non-Surgical Skin RejuvenationUnlike any treatment currently available, ellacor® 2.0 uses proprietary Micro-Coring Technology , hollow, needle-like instruments that remove microscopic full-thickness columns of skin with precision. Because the micro-cores are extremely small, the skin naturally heals and realigns without visible scarring, creating a smoother, tighter, and more youthful appearance over time. Critically, ellacor2.0 uses no heat, distinguishing it entirely from laser resurfacing, radiofrequency, and ultrasound-based treatments that rely on thermal injury to stimulate a response.ellacor 2.0 is FDA-cleared for two distinct indications: the treatment of moderate to severe wrinkles in the mid to lower face in adults aged 22 and older with Fitzpatrick skin types I–IV, and the treatment of skin laxity on the body, including the abdomen, inner thighs, arms, and back. This dual clearance makes ellacor2.0 uniquely positioned to address areas where surgical options have historically been the only meaningful solution, now without incisions, heat, or significant downtime.Why NewEra Medical AestheticsFounded on the principle of natural, regenerative aesthetics, NewEra Medical Aesthetics has become a trusted destination for patients across Vienna, McLean, Tysons Corner, Reston, and the greater Northern Virginia region. Dr. Manrique’s globally informed, artistically driven approach to facial rejuvenation has earned the practice a reputation for results that look refreshed and authentic, never overdone.The addition of ellacor 2.0 reflects the practice’s ongoing commitment to offering patients access to the most clinically advanced, minimally invasive technologies available. NewEra’s team has undergone comprehensive training and protocol certification to deliver ellacor 2.0 treatments with the precision and care that Dr. Manrique’s patients have come to expect.About ellacor 2.0 and Cytrellis Biosystemsellacor 2.0 is developed and manufactured by Cytrellis Biosystems, Inc., a medical device company dedicated to advancing the science of skin rejuvenation. The ellacor system is the first and only FDA-cleared device to non-surgically remove excess skin using Micro-Coring Technology. The 2.0 platform features significant advancements over prior generations of the system, including substantially reduced patient downtime and improved treatment experience. Ellacor and Micro-Coring are registered trademarks of Cytrellis Biosystems, Inc.Availability and Consultationsellacor 2.0 treatments are now available at NewEra Medical Aesthetics in Vienna, VA. Patients interested in learning whether they are candidates for ellacor 2.0 are encouraged to schedule a personalized consultation with Dr. Manrique. Consultations can be booked online at www.neweramedicalaesthetics.com or by calling (703) 638-0091.

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