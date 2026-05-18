Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm Welcomes Attorney Athenamarie Demeros to Award Winning Legal Team

Pemberton Personal Injury adds attorney Athenamarie Demeros to its team, strengthening the firm’s commitment to serving injured individuals across Wisconsin.

Athenamarie understands how these cases are evaluated from the inside out. More importantly, she genuinely cares about people—and that’s exactly who we want fighting for our community.” — Will Pemberton

SUN PRAIRIE, WI, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm is proud to announce the addition of attorney Athenamarie Demeros to its team, further strengthening the firm’s commitment to serving injured individuals and families across Wisconsin.Athenamarie brings a unique and powerful perspective to personal injury law. Before joining Pemberton, she spent several years as a healthcare defense attorney in Chicago, where she focused on nursing home abuse, neglect, and wrongful death cases. She was also selected as one of only two attorneys at her firm to lead a risk management team analyzing pre-suit claims—experience that now gives her an edge in anticipating defense strategies and advocating for her clients.Now on the plaintiff side, Athenamarie is focused on helping individuals who have been injured due to negligence navigate the legal process and pursue the compensation they deserve.“Athenamarie understands how these cases are evaluated from the inside out,” said Will Pemberton, founder of Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm. “That kind of experience is incredibly valuable to our clients. More importantly, she genuinely cares about people—and that’s exactly who we want fighting for our community.”Athenamarie earned her bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Eastern Illinois University and her Juris Doctor from Northern Illinois University College of Law. Originally from the northwest suburbs of Illinois, she is passionate about serving the communities she now calls home.“I’m excited to join a team that is so deeply committed to helping people during some of the most difficult times in their lives,” said Athenamarie. “Pemberton’s mission and values truly align with my own, and I’m proud to be part of a firm that fights for its clients every single day.”Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm represents clients across Wisconsin in a wide range of cases, including car accidents, wrongful death, slip and fall injuries, dog bites, and other serious personal injury matters. Known for its client-first approach and “ Pemberton Promise ”—you don’t pay unless they win—the firm continues to grow its team and expand its impact throughout the state.With Athenamarie joining the firm, Pemberton continues its mission of delivering strong, compassionate representation while helping clients recover physically, emotionally, and financially.Outside of her legal work, Athenamarie enjoys traveling, volunteering, and spending time with her loved ones, including her husband and two dogs.About Pemberton Personal Injury Law FirmPemberton Personal Injury Law Firm is a Wisconsin-based law firm dedicated to helping injured individuals and families recover after serious accidents. With offices in Baraboo, Madison, Eau Claire, and Sun Prairie, the firm represents clients statewide and is known for its aggressive advocacy, client-focused service, and proven results.

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