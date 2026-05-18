Ashley Watters Joins National Veterans Chamber to Expand Arkansas VA Loan Services

Ashley Watters eXp Realty

eXp Realty agent Ashley Watters aligns with the National Veterans Chamber to provide specialized military relocation and VA loan guidance in Arkansas.

The VA loan is a powerful wealth tool, but military families are often underserved. My goal is to serve as their absolute boots-on-the-ground advocate in Central Arkansas.” — Ashley Watters, eXp Realty ICON Agent & Military Specialist

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ashley Watters, an elite ICON agent with eXp Realty, has officially joined the National Veterans Chamber of Commerce. This strategic alignment establishes a dedicated, high-authority real estate resource for active-duty military personnel, veterans, and their families navigating the complex Central Arkansas housing market.

With over 20 years of combined professional experience in real estate and mortgage finance, Watters brings an unparalleled level of specialized infrastructure to the veteran community. Holding a Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Arkansas, her analytical, data-driven approach allows military families to maximize their hard-earned benefits while avoiding the common pitfalls of predatory lending and uneducated market advice.

As an established Military Relocation Professional (MRP), Watters focuses on streamlining the unique challenges of Permanent Change of Station (PCS) military relocations, particularly for personnel transferring to and from the Little Rock Air Force Base (LRAFB). Her services span the entire regional footprint, providing specialized VA loan guidance and home-buying solutions across Little Rock, Conway, Greenbrier, Cabot, Sherwood, and Jacksonville.

"Joining the National Veterans Chamber of Commerce is about creating a protective, transparent environment for our service members," said Ashley Watters. "The VA home loan is one of the most powerful wealth-building tools available, yet many military families are misled by market myths or underserved by agents who don't understand the strict timelines of a PCS move. My goal is to serve as their absolute boots-on-the-ground advocate in Central Arkansas, ensuring a seamless, zero-down transition into sustainable homeownership."

To actively support this initiative, Watters is launching a monthly, complimentary Veterans Homeownership Workshop and digital resource hub designed to educate local buyers on maximizing VA loan eligibility, navigating zero-down financing, and managing remote transactions.

Through her partnership with the National Veterans Chamber of Commerce, Watters aims to bridge the gap between military families and trusted, high-tier real estate representation, solidifying her position as the region’s premier military housing authority.

About Ashley Watters, eXp Realty:

Ashley Watters is a licensed REALTOR® and eXp Realty ICON agent based in Central Arkansas. Combining two decades of real estate and mortgage expertise with an advanced background in economics, she delivers elite, tech-forward real estate solutions and advocacy for residential buyers, sellers, and military families. For more information, to view local housing inventory, or to access the Central Arkansas VA Buyer’s Playbook, visit her digital headquarters at arkansashousesearch.com.

Media Contact:

Ashley Watters

eXp Realty

+1 501-951-9200

400 W Capitol Ave Ste 1743, Little Rock, AR 72201

watters.ashley@exprealty.com

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