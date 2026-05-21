One School of the Arts & Sciences Launches 'Land of Hope' for Middle Schoolers with Dyslexia in Central Florida

Seminole County's First Middle School Designed for Dyslexic Minds

Blending structured literacy, innovation and whole-child formation for scholars with dyslexia.

LONGWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One School of the Arts & Sciences , a Christ-centered, future-focused school in Longwood, Florida, has launched Land of Hope , a specialized middle school pathway for middle school scholars with dyslexia opening in August 2026.A Different Kind of Learning EnvironmentLand of Hope is a fully integrated academic pathway. It is not a pull-out program, or a remedial track. It is designed for scholars in grades 6–8, who benefit from a more personalized, multi-sensory approach to learning.The program features:• Small cohort learning, individualized support• Structured literacy and multisensory instruction• Hands-on, future-ready learning experiences• A relationship-centered environment where scholars are deeply knownEnrollment for our founding families is now open and intentionally limited so every scholar is deeply known and supported.The launch expands One School's model into two options: the Core School Pathway built around collaborative, arts-integrated, future-ready learning, and the Land of Hope Pathway for those who benefit from personalized instruction and structured literacy support.Changing the Narrative"We have met too many brilliant children who believed they were 'bad at school,'" said Head of School, Kristen Sayavan. "Land of Hope exists to change that narrative and help scholars rediscover their confidence and how they learn best." The program is built on a simple conviction: different wiring is not a weakness. It is often the beginning of innovation.All scholars also participate in the school's Innovation & Leadership Institute, where hands-on learning in engineering, media production, and real-world problem solving builds leadership and creative thinking alongside academics.About One School of the Arts & Sciences A Christ-centered, future-focused school dedicated to developing the hearts, minds, and unique spark of every scholar through innovative academics, arts integration, and leadership development. Located in Longwood, Florida.Media Contact: Lauren Pinnock 📧 Lpinnock@oneschool.net 📞 407-774-0168 🌐 www.oneschool.net

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