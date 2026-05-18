Experience Summer at the Capitol with Outdoor Tours and Expanded Indoor Tour Days

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) welcomes visitors to experience the unique architecture and scenic grounds of the North Dakota State Capitol this summer, as monthly outdoor tours kick off and Saturday tours resume.

“To help showcase our state’s unique history and the beauty of the Capitol grounds, we’re expanding our indoor tour schedule and launching a monthly outdoor tour,” said OMB Facilities Management Director Brandon Solberg. “Summer is a fantastic time to visit the Capitol, and this year we’re especially excited to welcome even more guests as North Dakota becomes a destination for additional visitors attending the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library’s grand opening in July.”

Guided outdoor tours will take place at 6 p.m. on June 8, July 13 and Aug. 10. These tours will highlight the history of the buildings and grounds, Capitol monuments and the arboretum trail. Each tour covers about one mile and lasts one hour. Scooters and wheelchairs are welcome. Attendees should gather outside the Capitol’s south/visitor entrance at 600 East Boulevard Ave., with visitor parking available to the east.

Starting the week of May 25, guided indoor tours will be more widely available through Sept. 1 on the following schedule:

Monday through Friday: 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m.

Saturdays: noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m.

Holidays (Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day): noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m.

Special group tours can also be arranged by completing the tour request form on OMB’s website. Please note that self-guided tours are not permitted on weekends or holidays. Year-round virtual tours of the Capitol are also available on OMB’s website.