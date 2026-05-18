Asian-Led NutriWorks® Spotlights Natural Benefits of Aromatherapy with BeautyRest Reflexology Foot Patches

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Across the United States, people are struggling with increased anxiety and depression, with many looking for holistic solutions to add to their daily life instead of dependency-prone pharmaceuticals. Working to meet this growing demand is Asian-owned NutriWorks, who have brought their Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) inspired reflexology foot patches to the United States market.

“Overcoming mental health woes is no easy task- thankfully, discussing and sharing options to move forward has become much more normalized,” said Amy Wong, NutriWorks’ Co-Founder. “We’re proud to be distributing across the U.S. our BeautyRest patches, which utilize a special essential oil blend capable of delivering powerful aromatherapy. The result? Improved relaxation every night, deeper rest, and a clearer mind all without negative side effects.”

Launched in Hong Kong nearly 30 years ago and crafted from carefully-sourced South Korean mandarin wood vinegar (a ‘warming’ component in TCM that naturally supports blood circulation and the body’s detoxification) as well as finely ground black Brazilian Tourmaline crystal (known in crystal healing for providing balance, calmness, and stress relief), NutriWorks’ BeautyRest is a simple-to-use DIY patch that utilizes reflexology therapy to support the body’s relaxation and recovery. When worn on the feet each night, the patches stimulate specific points, calming the nervous system, releasing tension, and promoting a sense of calmness that often lulls people to sleep.

Additionally, unlike sister products RestoreGlow and CircuFlow, BeautyRest is packed with the essential oils lavender (believed to lower heart rate and blood pressure), sage (promotes balance and calmness), basil (helps clear the mind), Ylang Ylang (supports comfort and relaxation), bergamot (uplifting and may help lower stress hormone cortisol), and bitter orange oil (helps enliven emotions and elevate mood), all of which use the classic treatment of aromatherapy to support rest and serenity.

As stated by Grand View Research, “Aromatherapy, serving as an alternative medicinal approach, aids in addressing diverse health issues such as pain, cardiovascular disorders, respiratory problems, skin ailments, colds, digestive issues, immune system imbalances, insomnia, anxiety, and wound healing.” The publication also reports that the global aromatherapy market is expected to reach $15,172.4 million by 2030, with growth driven by increased awareness and understanding of essential oils as well as an international push for natural products.

Additionally, according to the Center for Innovation in Pain Care, aromatic plants have been used as natural remedies for as long as 4,000 years, dating back to China, Egypt, and India. Since then, aromatherapy has received significant attention in health and wellness spaces, with more than 17,000 scientific papers being published to analyze the therapy’s benefits.

“For generations, Chinese culture has utilized aromatherapy, as well as reflexology, to heal our minds while supporting our bodies,” added Wong. “Being able to package these incredible remedies into one easily-accessible patch is truly wonderful, and we are honored for the chance to share TCM’s power with so many consumers not just across the U.S., but the world.”

Sold on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and OneLavi.com, a 20-patch box of each variety including BeautyRest costs $40. Last year, the company was also showcased on nationally-aired ‘American Trends & Lifestyle’ (ATL): https://americantrendsandlifestyle.com/nutriworks/.

For more information, visit https://www.nutriworks.com/

Walmart:

https://tinyurl.com/ybyfusp3

OneLavi:

https://tinyurl.com/5dmea8k3

Amazon:

RestoreGlow- https://tinyurl.com/4sbf3dkm

BeautyRest- https://tinyurl.com/4m4d2anv

CircuFlow- https://tinyurl.com/yj4xmsjv

About NutriWorks

A decades-old health and beauty leader headquartered in Hong Kong and maker of the original, clinically proven Patch-It® product line, NutriWorks has brought its easy-to-apply series of reflexology simulating foot patches, “Rest, Flow and Glow,” to United States retailers.

Launched in 2000, NutriWorks has become a market leader in Asia in the creation of safe, natural, effective supplements and externally used product lines. The company owns Flexi-Patch and Patch-It®, gaining a strong market reputation internationally for quality and clinically proven efficacy since 2001. In 2012, NutriWorks added to its range of products Acti-Tape, a drug-free physiotherapy/sports tape.

Built on the founding philosophy ‘nutrition that works’, NutriWorks’ supplements are formulated with well-researched ingredients from sources that ensure safety, quality, and efficacy. A pioneer in prioritizing sustainable, natural ingredients, NutriWorks has also led the trend to transition from supplements to external health products.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with NutriWorks. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

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