At-Home Ketamine Treatment Expands Beyond Clinics as Joyous Reaches 90,000 Patients

Joyous provides at-home microdose ketamine treatment for depression and anxiety

Joyous Public Benefit Corporation has delivered over 17 million doses since 2022, reflecting growing demand for affordable and accessible mental health care.

We’ve seen meaningful improvements in depression and anxiety symptoms reported by patients across the platform.” — Dr. Bobbi Leben, Joyous Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer

FOSTER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As mental health care remains financially and logistically out of reach for millions of Americans, at-home psychiatric treatment is expanding beyond traditional clinic-based models. Joyous Public Benefit Corporation, a telehealth provider of at-home microdose ketamine treatment for depression and anxiety, today announced that more than 90,000 patients across 28 U.S. states have received care through the platform since its 2022 launch, with more than 17 million very-low-dose ketamine treatments delivered under the care of licensed medical providers.The milestone reflects growing demand for more affordable and accessible mental health care options outside high-cost clinic-based ketamine treatment. Plans through Joyous start at $129 per month, significantly below the per-session pricing commonly associated with intravenous or in-clinic ketamine therapy. The company accepts HSA and FSA payments.Internal patient data collected over the past 12 months also highlights broader shifts in patient behavior and mental health treatment patterns. More than 76% of Joyous patients report previously trying antidepressants, while more than 83% report currently being in therapy or having previously participated in therapy. A growing percentage of patients cite affordability and accessibility as major reasons for seeking treatment through telehealth-based alternatives.Many patients enter treatment after years of struggling with anxiety, depression, burnout, or unsuccessful prior treatment attempts. The Joyous treatment model uses psycholytic (very low) doses of ketamine prescribed by licensed medical providers and paired with digital support tools including psychology-based educational courses and a peer support community platform designed to help patients make gradual, consistent improvements to their mental health.“We’re seeing growing numbers of patients seek alternatives after years of feeling underserved by traditional mental healthcare systems,” said Dr. Bobbi Leben, Joyous Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer. “Since launching Joyous, we’ve seen meaningful improvements in depression and anxiety symptoms reported by patients across the platform. Psychedelic treatment is rapidly moving beyond boutique clinics into broader healthcare accessibility.”Ketamine is a dissociative anesthetic that was FDA-approved in 1970 and is commonly prescribed off-label for conditions including depression and anxiety. Joyous screens prospective patients against medical and psychiatric exclusion criteria before treatment begins, with approximately 1 in 10 prospective patients either screened out or paused for additional clinical review.Patients prescribed treatment receive ongoing provider oversight and regular mental health monitoring throughout care. Joyous states that individual experiences vary and does not guarantee specific outcomes. Information about potential risks, side effects, and medical disclaimers is available at joyous.team/disclaimers.Additional information about Joyous patient outcomes, treatment protocols, and program history is available at joyous.team/the-science.Joyous spokespeople are available for interviews via press@joyous.team.About JoyousJoyous is a Public Benefit Corporation headquartered in Foster City, California, providing at-home telehealth care for adults seeking support for depression and anxiety. The company has treated more than 90,000 patients across 28 U.S. states with very-low-dose ketamine available only by prescription from licensed medical providers. More information is available at joyous.team.Media ContactBryce Montgomery (they/them)PR & Communications Lead, Joyous PBCpress@joyous.team

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