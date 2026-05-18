Saul Sam Announces Debut Pop Single 'Lost In Belgrade' Ahead of Global Streaming Release

Lost In Belgrade

Digital creator Saul Sam introduces a cinematic pop release inspired by travel, emotion, and Europe

BELGRADE, SERBIA, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International digital creator and entrepreneur Saul Sam is entering the music industry with the upcoming release of his debut pop single, “Lost In Belgrade,” arriving on major streaming platforms on May 18, 2026.Known for building a global audience through lifestyle, travel, and storytelling content, Saul Sam is now expanding his creative portfolio into music with a cinematic pop track inspired by his experiences traveling through Europe. The release marks a new direction for the creator, combining emotional songwriting with visual storytelling rooted in real life experiences abroad.“Lost In Belgrade” captures the emotions of connection, vulnerability, and self discovery through atmospheric production and reflective lyrics. Inspired by the architecture, culture, and emotional atmosphere of Belgrade, Serbia, the track explores the feeling of becoming emotionally attached to a place through a fleeting personal encounter.The single will be accompanied by a visual campaign filmed across European inspired locations, featuring cinematic imagery focused on romance, nostalgia, and travel culture. According to Saul Sam, the release is intended to connect with listeners who have experienced meaningful moments while far from home.“Sometimes people believe they are searching for a destination when they are really searching for a feeling,” said Saul Sam. “This song reflects the emotional impact that certain places and moments can leave behind long after the experience ends.”Saul Sam has built an international following through digital content centered on travel, lifestyle, and creativity. His transition into music reflects a growing trend of creators using multiple platforms to expand their storytelling and artistic identity. With millions of viewers reached through his digital presence, the release of “Lost In Belgrade” introduces audiences to a more personal side of his creative work.The single will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and other major streaming platforms beginning May 18, 2026.About Saul SamSaul Sam is an American Cuban digital creator, entrepreneur, and recording artist recognized for travel, lifestyle, and storytelling focused content. Through international creative projects and digital media campaigns, he has built a global audience while expanding into music and cinematic storytelling.

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