Macomb, Illinois Joins Amtrak's 'Your Ticket to Summer Saving' Program for 2026 Travel Season

AMTRAK Summer Promotion Details

Amtrak riders who step off in Macomb this summer can score deals at local businesses and step into one of Illinois' most inventive travel experiences.

MACOMB, IL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia and the City of Macomb have joined Amtrak Illinois' " Your Ticket to Summer Savings " program, giving riders a new reason to step off the train in Macomb this season. From Memorial Day through Labor Day, travelers who arrive at the Thomas C. Carper Amtrak Station and show their print or digital Amtrak ticket can redeem exclusive discounts at participating local businesses throughout downtown Macomb and the surrounding area.Participating Businesses:The Bird’s Nest - 115 S. Side Courthouse Square, MacombBold Brew Coffee House - 314 N. Lafayette St., MacombChick’s On The Square - 103 S Side Square, MacombCommunity News & Market- 13 E Side Square, MacombLarry A’s Pizza - 1506 E Jackson, MacombMacomb City Hall - 232 E. Jackson St., MacombMacomb Park District’s Ball Fore Mini & Park Golf - 9575 US Hwy 136, MacombMaurices - 1690 E. Jackson St., MacombMichael’s Hair Designers - 22 West Side Courthouse Square, MacombPrincess Shoppe - 1520 E. Jackson St., MacombSpellbound Games & Toys - 5 East Side Courthouse Square, MacombSullivan Taylor Uptown - 119 S. Randolph St., MacombThe Old Dairy - 210 S. Lafayette St., MacombThe Wine Sellers - 121 S Randolph St, MacombWIU Union Bookstore – 100 Murray St. MacombMacomb is served by two daily round-trip Amtrak routes from Chicago: the Carl Sandburg and the Illinois Zephyr. The ride takes just over three hours from Chicago Union Station, making Macomb a genuinely easy day trip or weekend getaway for city dwellers. Once in town, visitors arrive steps from the historic Courthouse Square and the full sweep of what Macomb has to offer.That starts with Macombopoly , the larger than life-sized, app-powered Monopoly experience played across the real streets and storefronts of the Courthouse Square. The 170,000-square-foot, free-to-play game pays tribute to Elizabeth "Lizzie" Magie, the Macomb native whose 1903 invention became the direct predecessor to the world's best-known board game. Players download the Macombopoly app, powered by eATLAS, and navigate the square on foot, collecting properties and uncovering the story of one of America's most undersung inventors. The game holds a 4.9-star rating and has drawn thousands of players to Macomb since it launched.History runs deep in every direction. Macomb is a federally designated Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, home to the Looking For Lincoln self-guided tour — a 10-site journey tracing Lincoln's legal career, his 1858 Senate campaign, and his personal ties to the Magie family. The tour includes the nation's only Living Lincoln Topiary Monument, a 16-foot bust of the 16th President fashioned from living, flowering plants. Visitors can also follow the Underground Railroad heritage trail and explore the legacy of C.T. Vivian, the Macomb-born Civil Rights pioneer who worked alongside Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and is honored with a 75-foot mural in the city. As America marks its 250th anniversary and McDonough County celebrates its bicentennial, Macomb has launched an America 250 trail connecting all of these stories in a single, walkable experience. Full itineraries and a digital hub are available at visitforgottonia.com/250.For those who prefer to spend their summer outdoors, Macomb delivers on that front as well. Argyle Lake State Park and Spring Lake offer hiking, kayaking, and biking in scenic surroundings. Disc golf enthusiasts will find quality courses in the area, and the region is home to the nation's only seven-circuit Prairie Labyrinth, a contemplative outdoor landmark unlike anything else in Illinois.The summer calendar adds even more reason to plan a trip. Heritage Days, Macomb's beloved annual outdoor festival, takes place June 25-28 at Chandler Park, featuring nationally recognized live music, food trucks, a classic car show, a carnival, a community parade, and an airport pancake breakfast fly-in.. The July 4th celebration takes on extra significance this year as Macomb marks both America's 250th anniversary and McDonough County's bicentennial with music, festivities, and a fireworks display. Later in the season, the Al Sears Music Fest returns September 16-19, honoring Macomb native and jazz pioneer Al Sears with performances spanning big band, rhythm and blues, and the sounds that helped shape early rock and roll."There is something genuinely special about arriving somewhere by train," said Jock Hedblade, Executive Director of Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia. "When you step off in Macomb, you walk straight into a downtown with a real story to tell. Lincoln walked these streets, the inventor of Monopoly was born here, and Civil Rights history is woven into the fabric of this community. This summer, riders get all of that plus deals at local businesses, festivals, outdoor recreation, and a one-of-a-kind game played across the actual courthouse square. It is a full summer outing, and you don't even have to drive."Participating businesses are updated throughout the season. A current list is available on the Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia tourism map at map.visitforgottonia.com. To book your train ticket to Macomb, visit Amtrak.com/Midwest.###About MacombopolyMacombopoly is a larger than life-sized, app-powered Monopoly experience played on the downtown square of Macomb, Illinois. Set on the historic Courthouse Square, the 170,000 square foot experience pays tribute to Lizzie Magie, the Macomb-born inventor who created The Landlord's Game in 1903, the direct predecessor to the Monopoly board game. The game is powered by eATLAS and free to play. More at visitforgottonia.com.About Visit Unforgettable ForgottoniaVisit Unforgettable Forgottonia is the destination marketing organization for McDonough County and the surrounding region of west-central Illinois, promoting the area's history, attractions, and experiences to visitors from across the state and beyond. More at visitforgottonia.com.

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